Arijit Singh’s latest track “Tera Hua” from Bad boy launched at Zee Cine Awards, leaves audiences begging for more  

New Delhi (India), February 27: Introducing lead pair Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin starrer film Bad Boy first Song was launched at Zee Cine Awards last evening. The mass present at the launch couldn’t stop humming its addictive tune, which already seemed to become a hit favourite. Bad boy is being helmed by renowned director Rajkumar Santoshi.

The song, Tera Hua, feels like a breath of fresh air because of its light notes and mushy feel. The soulful song sung by Arijit Singh and Jyotica Tangri is bound to tug at heartstrings.

The track is shot in the beautiful locales of Saint Petersburg, Russia and showcases the sizzling chemistry of the new B-town Jodi – Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin.

Tera Hua has been penned by Sonia Kapoor Reshammiya, and the music is composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

Apart from Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin, Bad Boy stars Johnny Lever, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma and Darshan Jariwala.

Bad Boy is produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi under the Banner Inbox Pictures. We wish the entire team all the very best for a very successful run at the box office.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor