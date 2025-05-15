Arkade Developers Consolidated Q4 FY25 Net Profit Grew By 70%

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15: Arkade Developers Limited, (BSE - 544261, NSE - ARKADE) one of the leading real estate development companies focused on developing high-end, sophisticated lifestyle residential developments in Mumbai, Maharashtra, has announced its Audited Financial Results for Q4 FY25 & FY25.

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights:

Q4 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 134.34 Cr, YoY growth of 9.10%

* EBITDA of Rs 44.46 Cr, YoY growth of 64.71%

* EBITDA Margin of 33.82%, YoY growth of 1186 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 33.26 Cr, YoY growth of 69.60%

* Net Profit Margin of 24.76%, YoY growth of 883 Bps

* EPS of Rs 1.96, YoY growth of 51.94%

FY25

* Total Income of Rs 694.60 Cr, YoY growth of 9.26%

* EBITDA of Rs 206.09 Cr, YoY growth of 23.08%

* EBITDA Margin of 30.17%, YoY growth of 379 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 156.93 Cr, YoY growth of 27.67%

* Net Profit Margin of 22.59%, YoY growth of 326 Bps

* EPS of Rs 9.25, YoY growth of 14.34%

Standalone Key Financial Highlights:

Q4 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 134.25 Cr, YoY growth of 8.76%

* EBITDA of Rs 44.46 Cr, YoY growth of 64.47%

* EBITDA Margin of 33.82%, YoY growth of 1182 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 33.26 Cr, YoY growth of 69.50%

* Net Profit Margin of 24.78%, YoY growth of 888 Bps

* EPS of Rs 1.96, YoY growth of 51.94%

FY25

* Total Income of Rs 695.03 Cr, YoY growth of 9.18%

* EBITDA of Rs 206.14 Cr, YoY growth of 23.03%

* EBITDA Margin of 30.18%, YoY growth of 378 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 156.93 Cr, YoY growth of 27.64%

* Net Profit Margin of 22.58%, YoY growth of 327 Bps

* EPS of Rs 9.25, YoY growth of 14.34%

Commenting on the Q4 FY25 & FY25 results, Mr. Amit Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Arkade Developers Limited said, "We're delighted to report that Q4 FY25 delivered strong year-on-year profit growth and healthy margin expansion, capping off a year marked by double-digit growth in net profit and continued improvement in margins. This performance reflects the strength of our execution, sales velocity, and disciplined operating approach.

We are also pleased with our operational momentum in Q4 FY25, having launched three key redevelopment projects in Andheri East, Malad West and Borivali West together spanning about five acres and offering 5.85 lakh sq ft of premium living space which will substantially enrich our portfolio and drive future sales. During the quarter, we also secured a prime land parcel in Goregaon West for luxury development and advanced major cluster redevelopments in Dahisar East and Nutan Ayojan Society in Malad West, underlining our disciplined approach to land acquisition and market expansion.

Looking ahead, we will build on our recent operational momentum by deepening our redevelopment footprint across Mumbai's western suburbs, while accelerating greenfield land acquisitions in Thane and other high-growth micro-markets setting the stage for a steady flow of premium project launches.

Our unwavering focus on on-time delivery and executional excellence will continue to differentiate us in a competitive market, fostering buyer confidence and driving project momentum. By combining our family-first brand philosophy with conservative leverage, customer-centric design and consistent quality, we are confident in sustaining growth, enhancing margins and creating long-term value for all stakeholders."

