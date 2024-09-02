Arkade Developers Delivers Dreams on Time: OC Received for Arkade Crown and Arkade Aspire

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: Arkade Developers, a leading real estate developer with over 38 years of legacy in the MMR region, announces the receipt of the Occupational Certificate (OC) for two of their prestigious residential projects, Arkade Aspire received the OC in 27 months in July 2024 and Arkade Crown received the OC in 25 months in June 2024 respectively. Arkade Aspire is 3.8 lakh sq. ft construction area and Arkade Crown is 4.05 lakh sq. ft. construction area.

Arkade Aspire (MahaRERA Registration no. P51800034603.) and Arkade Crown (MahaRERA Registration No: P51800045342) stands out as two of the most luxurious projects by Arkade Group in Western suburban Mumbai. Designed with low density in mind, these developments offer expansive living spaces for residents.

Arkade Aspire, located in Goregaon, spans 1.4 acre with two towers featuring 229 units (206 Residential and 23 Commercial) of 2 and 3 BHK residences with vehicular free eco deck. Meanwhile, Arkade Crown in Borivali covers 1.4 acres with three towers featuring 236 units of various configurations including 2 and 3BHK residences with 27000 sq. ft. vehicular free eco-deck and 100% surface parking. Project amenities include Swimming pool, Kids play areas, Jogging tracks, Gym, STP, Organic Waste Converter, Bird Housing Colonies, Miyawaki landscaping, and Solar Panels for common area lighting among others.

Mr Amit Jain, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Arkade Developers, commented on the achievement, "Adhering to our 'Family First' philosophy, Arkade Group remains dedicated to our core values of Trust, Transparency, Commitment, and Happiness. We are thrilled to announce that Arkade Crown and Arkade Aspire have received their Occupational Certificates ahead of schedule, thanks to our customers for their unwavering support and trust as always. We eagerly anticipate welcoming our clients to their new homes and remain committed to delivering on our promise of creating luxurious spaces that enhance our residents' lifestyles."

Arkade Aspire and Arkade Crown offer modern living spaces with top-notch amenities, promising strong resale and rental potential. Both projects offer the REST advantage which includes Rejuvenation through thoughtfully planned recreation and amenity spaces, Eco-friendliness through embracing nature by creating eco-friendly communities, Sustainability through solar panels, rainwater harvesting, energy-efficient lighting, and Technology through advanced construction techniques, superior quality of materials. The projects also have an IGBC Platinum precertification.

The Group is poised for expansion and plans to launch additional residential developments in Mumbai within this financial year.

About Arkade Developers:

Arkade Developers, a premier real estate developer with a rich legacy of over 30+ years, is celebrated for its creation of opulent residential and commercial properties. For Arkade Developers, constructing quality homes is driven by passion rather than just a profession. This philosophy has guided Mr Mangilal Jain and Mr Amit Jain, leading Arkade Developers to become one of Mumbai's most esteemed real estate firms. Under their leadership, Arkade Developers has significantly impacted the city, consistently showcasing excellence. Committed to our 'Family First' principle, Arkade Developers upholds core values of Trust, Transparency, Commitment and Happiness. Every property carrying the Arkade name represents the pinnacle of quality, consistently surpassing customer expectations. For more information, visit: https://arkade.in/

