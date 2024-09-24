Art Mumbai 2024 Bigger, Brighter and More Inventive

PNN

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], September 24: Art Mumbai was held in November 2023 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, featuring a meticulously curated array of modern and contemporary art from both India andSouth Asia as well as a robust roster of galleries and participation from foundations and distinguished art institutions.

Founders, Minal and Dinesh Vazirani, Conor Macklin and Nakul Dev Chawla are proud to announce the dates of the second edition of Art Mumbai, presented by Birla Opus. From14 to 17 November 2024, occupying a larger area of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, this year Art Mumbai is being presented in a format that will blend the timeless allure of its iconic venue with a vast and even more diverse display of original and fine art from South Asia and around the world. In addition there will be curated experiences, a speaker series and installations at the bigger and brighter Art Mumbai 2024.

A Large Contingent of Global and Indian Galleries

Art Mumbai '24 is delighted to have expanded with 71prominent galleries from India and abroad, as well as three foundations participating. The Indian galleries include Vadehra Art Gallery (New Delhi), Nature Morte (New Delhi, Mumbai), Experimenter (Kolkata, Mumbai), Galerie Isa (Mumbai), Tarq (Mumbai), DAG (Mumbai, New Delhi), Gallery Espace (New Delhi), Gallery Sumukha (Bengaluru) and Emami Art (Kolkata). The nine international galleries present will be Galleria Continua (San Gimignano, Rome, Les Moulins, Paris, Beijing, Havana, Dubai, Sao Paulo), Ben Brown Fine Arts (London, Hong Kong, Florida), Rossi & Rossi (Hong Kong, London), Grosvenor Gallery (London), Aicon Gallery (New York), Aicon Contemporary (New York), 1x1 (Dubai), Volte Masters (Dubai), and Galerie Geek Art (Tokyo). The foundations at Art Mumbai '24 are Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Saffronart Foundation and RMZ Foundation.

Speaker Series

The much-appreciated Speaker Series at Art Mumbai has been designed to build upon the conversations and thought starters that were presented in the previous year. Supported by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, the series will give patrons an opportunity to better understand collecting patterns of the past and how they are changing today, the different urgencies that informed the Indian modern art movement, Mumbai's role as a melting pot of artistic practice, the technological advancements of AI in art, the expansiveness of the term South Asia with regard to art, and many more timely and thought-provoking sessions.

Sculpture Walk

A highlight of Art Mumbai 2024 is an expanded sculpture walk comprising of several large scale outdoor sculptures as well as some interactive installations which will weave through the fair venue. The sculpture walk will besupportedby RMZ Foundation.

Art Mumbai Gateway

Inspired by the Mumbai city's iconic landmark, the Gateway of India, Art Mumbai presents Art Mumbai Gateway,year-round programming that includes exciting conversations, exhibitions, workshops, performances, events and more, across India and around the world. The aim of this series of art walks and talks is to keep conversations surrounding the Indian, South Asian and global art world alive all year round. Earlier this year Art Mumbai Gateway curated experiences in London, Delhi and Mumbai.

Art, Mumbai and Art Mumbai

Mumbai has an indelible and historic connection with the arts. From being home to some of the country's earliest and key arts institutions to present day UNESCO World Heritage Sites and state of the art cultural centres, the city has always created spaces where it can welcome artists, writers, performers and creators alike.

Art Mumbai acknowledges Mumbai's legacy as an artistic hub and pioneer of creative innovation and exchange.Over the past few years, the city's cultural scene has thrived, witnessing increased artistic collaboration,gallery engagements, major exhibitions and cultural events that enhance public participation with the arts.Art Mumbaiaims to contribute to the growing ecosystem by being a platform that brings together artists, galleries, institutions, curators, collectors, architects, designers, art professionals, enthusiasts, and those seekingto be initiated in the arts.

"We received a tremendous response to Art Mumbai last year and were proud to see the fair emerge as a genuine celebration of community.The participation of international galleries significantly enriched the event, providing a valuable blend of diversity, exposure, networking possibilities, and a global outlook. With the second edition we hope to infuse a greater spirit of community and commerce that will elevate the overall cultural and economic influence of the fair in a global context," says Dinesh Vazirani, Co-founder, Art Mumbai.

Tickets for Art Mumbai are Available On insider.in.

Link to Buy Tickets https://insider.in/art-mumbai-2024-nov-2024/event

14thto 17thNovember, 2024 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Please note 14thNovember is by invite only.

Art Mumbai: The Team

Dinesh Vazirani: CEO Saffronart, Mumbai and Co-founder, Art MumbaiDinesh Vazirani is the CEO of Saffronart, a leading international auction house specialising in Indian art, that was established in 2000. A Bachelor's of Fine Arts and a Master's in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University, an MBA with honours from Harvard Business School, Dinesh is also on the board of several companies and a frequent speaker at various events. He is actively engaged in the Young Presidents' Organisation.

Minal Vazirani: President & Co-founder, Saffronart, Mumbai and Co-founder, Art Mumbai

Minal Vazirani is the President & Co-founder of Saffronart. She has led the founding of the business, developed the online auction technology and established the company's presence in Mumbai, New York and London. Her strategic planning and pioneering concepts have driven the company's foray into new businesses. Minal is also a co-founder of the Saffronart Foundation, which uses art to raise awareness about key social issues, support community outreach, and contribute to the development of South Asian visual art. She chairs the India Committee for Women to Watch, 2024, an exhibition developed by the National Museum of

Women in the Arts (NMWA), Washington, D.C. She is on the acquisitions committee at the Tate Modern, UK and on the advisory board for the Mumbai Urban Art Festival. Minal is an MBA from INSEAD, France, and B.S. in Chemical Engineering with an additional focus on Art History and Indian History from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Nakul Dev Chawla: Director, Chawla Art Gallery, New Delhi and Co-founder, Art Mumbai

Nakul Dev Chawla, director of Chawla Art Gallery, is a third-generation gallerist. Nakul has grown up around the dynamic landscape of South Asian art, which gives him a unique insight into the market. The gallery continues to be a pioneer in promoting and securing South Asian culture, with its primary focus being modern Indian artists.

Conor Macklin: Grosvenor Gallery, London and Co-founder, Art MumbaiRun by Conor Macklin and Charles Moore, Grosvenor Gallery has continually exhibited modern and contemporary South Asian art, predominantly the works of mid-20th century Indian modernists such as the Bombay Progressives, as well as Chughtai, Gulgee and Sadequain from Pakistan.

