Artaxerxes Fitness, The Master License Rights Holder for UFC GYM in India, looking to raise USD 15 million in Series A Round

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (/PRNewswire): Artaxerxes Fitness & Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., the company holding the Master Franchise rights for UFC GYM® in India, recently announced its intention to raise USD 15 million in a Series A round in order to continue with the expansion of the UFC GYM® chain in India.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJJr9mOEEz8&ab_channel=UFCGYMIndia

Founded in June 2017, Artaxerxes Fitness successfully raised a USD 2 million seed round and went on to acquire the Master Franchise rights of UFC GYM® and set up gyms and fitness centres using the UFC GYM® brand across India. It is on track to spread the iconic UFC GYM® brand across India and establish 100+ gyms over a span of five years.

As of today, Artaxerxes Fitness currently operates UFC GYM clubs in India. Artaxerxes Fitness will be launching UFC FIT, a residential club house format and CLASS by UFC GYM®, a studio gym format in 2023.

Using a combination of these four gym formats, Artaxerxes Fitness is on track to establish over 100+ gyms in the coming years. The company intends to invest in corporate-owned gyms as well as expand the number of franchisees. In order to achieve this objective, the management is looking to raise a Series A round to the tune of USD 15 million.

"We have received an excellent response in all our gyms," said Istayak Ansari, Founder & Managing Director of Artaxerxes Fitness "Our recovery from the impact of the pandemic was quick and we can now go back to implementing our growth strategy. Given the robust growth in the top-line of our corporate-owned gyms, we are looking to invest significantly in this area while simultaneously adding an equal number of franchised gyms. Our goal is to make the most out of the current fitness boom in India."

Artaxerxes Fitness has been successful in implementing UFC GYM®'s unique TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach in India and has been able to attract members of all ages and encouraged them to get fit and to develop a healthy lifestyle regardless of their age or athletic ability. The company intends to add 25+ new corporate-owned gyms and 25+ franchised gyms after this funding round.

For more information about UFC GYM®, please visit ufcgym.in, ufcfit.in & classufcgym.in or follow the gym on Instagram at @ufcgymindia.

Artaxerxes Fitness & Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. was founded by Istayak Ansari and Farzad Palia with a vision to dominate the fitness industry in India by offering a premium gym experience. The company purchased the all-India Master Franchise rights of UFC GYM® and has expanded the gym chain across India with its first gym opening in Nov 2018 in Delhi. UFC GYM has three open and operating gyms in Mumbai, Delhi and Imphal and three gyms under different phases of construction in Mumbai, Jaipur & Vijayawada. The company is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world's premier MMA orgzation, created in alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world's most successful fitness brands. As the first to unite the benefits of MMA with fitness, the brand is not what you expect, and more than you can imagine. UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach provides members with the ultimate fitness experience and programming that secures results for all ages and training levels. With over 150+ locations opened across 18+ countries and 700+ additional locations currently in development globally across 40+ countries. UFC GYM has revolutionized the fitness industry and positively impacted countless lives worldwide. UFC GYM offers the opportunity to own and operate a franchise domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit www.ufcgym.com. Follow UFC GYM at Facebook.com/UFCGYM, Youtube.com/UFCGYM, Instagram and Twitter @UFCGYM. Follow UFC GYM India at Facebook.com/UFCGYMIndia, youtube.com/UFCGYMIndia, Twitter and Instagram: @UFCGYMIndia.

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts orgzation (MMA), with more than 625 million fans and 155 million social media followers. The orgzation produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to approximately 900M TV households across more than 175 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 70 countries. The orgzation's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

Media Contacts:

Mohammed Rabi - rabi@ufcgym.in,

Veronica Stranc - veronica.stranc@ufcgym.com,

Brian Smith - bsmith@ufc.com

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJJr9mOEEz8

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/PRNewswire)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor