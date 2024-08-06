ARTH Partners With deAsra Foundation To Empower Nano and Small Businesses

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 6: ARTH, a licensed Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), specializing in providing financial services to nano and small businesses, has entered into a strategic partnership with deAsra Foundation. This collaboration aims to empower micro-businesses, especially new-to-credit retailers, by enhancing access to essential knowledge resources and fostering entrepreneurial growth.

ARTH has successfully reached over 7 lakh small business owners in India, focusing on enabling their growth through tailored financial services and skilling support. The partnership with the deAsra Foundation will further strengthen ARTH's commitment to supporting micro-businesses through several initiatives designed to promote sustainable entrepreneurship.

Envisioned as a Business Enablement Program for nano and small businesses, the partnership will entail working closely with skill training institutions to provide specialized training in business readiness and financial literacy in the form of knowledge resources such as financial literacy materials and expert video clips. Additionally, ARTH will provide credit and market linkage support to aspiring entrepreneurs to facilitate the launch and growth of their businesses.

Commenting on the partnership, Shweta Aprameya, CEO of ARTH said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with deAsra Foundation to expand our reach and impact on nano and small businesses across India. Together, we aim to equip entrepreneurs with the necessary tools and knowledge to succeed, fostering economic empowerment and sustainable development."

Likewise, Pradnya Godbole, CEO of deAsra Foundation, mentioned: "deAsra Foundation is excited to partner with ARTH to accelerate the growth of thousands of small businesses from Ayodhya, Lucknow, Delhi, and Raibareli and help many to start their business journey."

The partnership between ARTH and deAsra Foundation underscores their shared commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship and fostering inclusive economic growth. Through this collaboration, both organizations aim to empower business owners with the skills, resources, and opportunities needed to thrive in today's competitive landscape.

ARTH: ARTH is a licensed NBFC registered with RBI, dedicated to providing financial services to nano and small businesses, particularly new-to-credit businesses, to support their growth and development.

deAsra Foundation: deAsra Foundation empowers entrepreneurs by providing access to resources, mentorship, and training, fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and sustainable business practices.

