Artist AP. Shreethar celebrates India's latest Oscar wins with the power of art

New Delhi [India], March 16 (/ATK): With great art comes great power to inspire the masses and the award-winning works of India's gifted visionaries at the Oscars '23 were a testament to this glorious fact.

The 95th Academy Awards, held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, was a star-studded evening of immense pride and honour for India's artists and citizens.

Representing our country on the global stage, RRR's Naatu Naatu brought home the title of The Best Original Song; while Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Mongawon received the Best Documentary Short award for the soul-stirring Elephant Whisperers.

Inspired by this spectacular feat of true art and innovation, renowned Indian artist AP. Shreethar set out to celebrate the collective victories of our motherland through his two latest masterpieces, The Right to Rhythm and Nature's Royals.

The Right to Rhythm serves as a vibrant ode to the spellbinding song Naatu Naatu, by M. M. Keerav and Chandrabose. The painting effortlessly captures the heart of the world-famous tune by featuring its lead stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan, dancing with spirited vigour and enthusiasm. One is also able to note the gold-plated Oscar Statuette joining in on the fun with a charming move of its own.

On the other hand, Nature's Royals, a stunning symphony of colour, pays homage to the invaluable lives of devoted elephant caretaker duo Bomman and Bellie, and their dearest elephant Raghu. The benevolent pair are pictured in the midst of a captivating moment of joy as Raghu proudly holds up the coveted Oscar trophy against a scenic backdrop of soulful hues.

These fascinating artworks strive to be a visual celebration of India's history-making success; whilst simultaneously endeavouring to unify our rich and diverse nation through the power of art.

