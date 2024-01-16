Aru K Verma Unveils Mango Media Works, a Distinctive Hub for Film Production and Education!

Aru K Verma Founder of Mango Media Works

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16: Renowned for his versatile roles in films like “Jab Harry Met Sejal” and “Befikre,” Aru K Verma proudly announces the launch of Mango Media Works, a long-anticipated venture in film production. The company introduces an innovative facet with its own ‘Acting School,’ where aspiring talents will undergo training guided by seasoned mentors.

Aru’s brainchild, Mango Media Works, has been nurtured for years, and on January 15, 2024, the fusion of content production and acting education materialized. Beyond creating films, the company aspires to shape the next generation of actors through its acting vertical, Screen Acting Institute (SAI). SAI introduces a distinctive ‘Switch On and Switch Off’ philosophy, highlighting adaptability and immediacy in today’s dynamic landscape.

Expressing his excitement, Aru remarks, “It’s truly exhilarating to witness my long-term dream come to fruition. Having been a part of academic faculty for over a decade, we are now set to have our own batches under Mango Media Works.”

He goes on to say, “Stories have always been integral to my life, perhaps influencing my decision to pursue acting after obtaining an engineering degree. At Mango Media Works, we’re on the verge of announcing our first project shortly. Our focus is on creating entertaining and heart-touching content, weaving real-time stories from diverse parts of the country.”

Mango Media Works transcends conventional production houses; it’s a forward-thinking institution shaping the future of filmmaking, dedicated to innovative and authentic storytelling. Currently engaged in four major projects, the production house’s team is crafting numerous compelling narratives set to leave an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape. Mango Media Works aims to curate experiences that resonate with audiences and contribute to the evolving tapestry of storytelling in cinema.

About Mango Media Works:

Mango Media Works stands as a dynamic and pioneering force in media production, aspiring to seamlessly connect the fabric of reality with the enchanting allure of the silver screen. Committed to crafting experiences that captivate, inspire, and transform real-life moments into indelible reel narratives, Mango Media Works is at the forefront of redefining storytelling in cinema.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor