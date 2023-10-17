Aryan Realty Charts an Exciting Path Forward in Real Estate Consultancy; Expanding Aggressively in India & Abroad

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 17: Aryan Realty Infratech Pvt. Ltd., a trailblazer in the Indian real estate industry, proudly celebrates the journey that began in 2014, reaching new milestones and unveiling ambitious plans for the future.

Aryan Realty Infratech Pvt. Ltd. has been steadfastly committed to retaining the trust of its valued customers through a comprehensive approach to customer satisfaction.

Surender Kaushik, the Managing Director and Founder of Aryan Realty Infratech Pvt. Ltd., is a visionary with an innovative approach to real estate. By combining property services with financial and business advisory, he has led the company to be one of the leading real estate consultants in the industry.

Sunil Sharma, the Director of Aryan Realty Infratech Pvt. Ltd., with more than 10 years of experience, is the driving force behind the company's growth. His focused approach and efficient work ethic have contributed significantly to making Aryan Realty Infratech a leading brand in the Gurugram real estate market.

"With such major achievements, Aryan Realty Infratech Pvt. Ltd. is well-positioned for a bright future. Our services include personalized portfolio management, market research and analysis, and excellent post-sales support. Our commitment to fulfilling 100% of our commitments and staying up-to-date with advanced technologies ensures that we provide our customers with the best in the industry," says Surender Kaushik, Managing Director and Founder of Aryan Realty Infratech Pvt. Ltd.

Aryan Realty Infratech Pvt. Ltd. is setting new benchmarks in the real estate sector with a clear vision for the future. The company is also aggressively expanding its services in realty hotspots of the country and abroad like Dubai.

From pre-sale guidance to post-sale services, the company is dedicated to providing unparalleled customer experiences. Their vision revolves around:

Trust: Maintaining the trust of valued customers by providing the best customer experience, including pricing, documentation, and transparency.

Expertise: Offering expert guidance in real estate investment to help clients make informed decisions.

Competitive Pricing: Providing the best prices in the market, free from any brokerage charges.

Portfolio Investment: Offering a unique portfolio investment plan with self-payment or loan options without any EMI payments until possession.

Pre-Leased Properties: Specializing in prime location pre-leased properties with leading multinational brands as tenants.

Dedicated Customer Support: Offering excellent post-sales support with a dedicated customer relationship team.

0% Home Loan Fees: Reducing the financial burden by offering home loans with zero fees.

A Remarkable Journey

Aryan Realty Infratech Pvt. Ltd. embarked on this remarkable journey in 2014 with a modest team of 5 members, focusing on Bhiwadi, Nimrana, and Dharuhera. Within six months, the team expanded to over 20 members and served over 100 satisfied clients in one year. In 2017, Aryan Realty Infratech opened its office in Gurugram. Today, with over five years of dedicated service, the company boasts a team of around 100 dedicated professionals and more than 3,500 happy clients.

The company's relentless commitment to excellence has earned it recognition from nearly 50 reputed builders. Besides, it has also won more than 300 prestigious awards and sold Fifty lakh square feet area. Now, in 2023, Aryan Realty Infratech Pvt. Ltd. is poised for expansion beyond the boundaries of Gurugram and India, opening up new avenues for both investors and clients alike.

