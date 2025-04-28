As Mental Health Crisis Deepens, Kareena Mehta's Kare Counselling Becomes a Beacon of Trauma-Informed Therapy in Mumbai

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: As India faces a growing mental health crisisexacerbated by post-pandemic burnout, economic uncertainty, and social isolationthere is an urgent need for accessible, culturally sensitive mental health care. Kare Counselling addresses this need through its trauma-informed and integrative therapeutic approach.

In a city known for its relentless pace and staggering inequalities, Kare Counselling is quietly offering a safe space for individuals navigating the layered complexities of modern life. It's clients range from young adults facing identity struggles to survivors of abuse, grief, and intergenerational trauma.

Addressing the Mental Health Emergency of Our Time

"Mental health care must evolve as we collectively navigate trauma stemming from the pandemic, socio-political unrest, and gender-based violence," says Kareena Mehta, Founder and Head Therapist at Kare Counselling. "We need approaches that are not only evidence-based, but also culturally relevant and deeply empathetic."

According to the WHO, mental health conditions have surged post-2020, with depression and anxiety alone increasing by more than 25% globally. In India, where stigma still casts a long shadow over therapy, experts like Kareena Mehta are bridging gapsboth psychological and cultural.

Her credentials reflect that commitment:

* Ed.M. & M.A. in Mental Health Counselling - Teachers College, Columbia University.

* B.A. in Psychology - Bryn Mawr College.

* Specialisation in Positive Psychology - University of Pennsylvania.

* Certifications in Psychological First-Aid, Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSR), and Clinical Trauma Treatment.

A Third-Culture Therapist with a Global Lens

Kareena's work is shaped by her own cross-continental upbringing. Raised between Belgium, India, and the U.S., and now residing in Mumbai, she understands the psychological tug-of-war faced by third-culture individuals, immigrants, and people of color. Her sessions are informed by both individualistic Western models and the collectivist traditions prevalent in South Asia.

This makes her particularly effective with emerging adults and adults who are often caught between generational expectations and the demands of modern life. From navigating toxic relationships and career uncertainty to healing from sexual abuse and domestic violence, Kareena offers a holistic, strengths-based therapeutic alliance.

An Intersectional, Trauma-Informed Philosophy

In an era where clients are not just seeking advicebut understandingKareena's method is notably progressive. Her approach is eclectic yet grounded, drawing from psychodynamic, relational, CBT, multicultural, and person-centered therapy. More crucially, she operates with an unwavering belief in intersectionality.

"No two clients are alike. Their trauma, their resilience, and their identities are all shaped by culture, caste, gender, and history," she explains. "Therapy should be a space where all of that is seen, honored, and worked with."

This philosophy resonates particularly strongly in a nation still unpacking the trauma of colonization, systemic gender violence, and caste-based discrimination.

Empathy Over Stigma, Healing Over Silence

The rise in mental health challenges among young Indianswho now make up more than 50% of the populationhas coincided with a growing demand for inclusive and non-judgmental therapy. Kareena's work reflects that shift. Her clients often describe her sessions as a "radically safe space"a stark contrast to the guilt-tinged narratives often surrounding mental illness in Indian households.

Whether dealing with anxiety, mood disorders, PTSD, body image issues, or family conflict, Kareena's focus is on helping clients develop self-awareness, regulation, and resilience. She is also a staunch advocate for survivors of sexual trauma, helping them reclaim agency in a society where justice remains elusive.

Why KareCounselling Stands Out in Mumbai's Therapy Landscape

In a saturated market of wellness influencers and quick-fix therapy apps, Kareena Mehta's grounded, research-backed and socially-conscious practice brings depth and dignity back to the therapeutic process. For those navigating identity, grief, abuse, or burnouther message is simple: "You are not broken. You are surviving. And therapy is your space to reclaim your story."

For appointments or to learn more, visit KareCounselling.com

