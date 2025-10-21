ASBL Hosts "Beyond Four Walls" - A Landmark Real Estate Event Empowering Brokers

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 21: ASBL, one of India's most forward-looking real estate developers, hosted "Beyond Four Walls", a first-of-its-kind industry event in Hyderabad dedicated to real estate brokers and their pivotal role in shaping the sector. Unlike traditional sales-driven gatherings, this initiative served as an open forum to bring brokers and developers together, fostering dialogue on collaboration, transparency, and the future of real estate.

A Platform for Industry Voices

The event brought together key voices from across India for a panel discussion and debate. Representing developers, Ajitesh Korupolu, Founder & CEO of ASBL, became the voice of hundreds of builders, while the brokers' perspective was represented by nationally recognized leaders including Ravi Kevalramani, Mayank Agarwal, and Deepti Malek.

With an audience comprising brokers, channel partners, and real estate professionals, the event created a space where perspectives could be voiced freely and directly.

Key Themes & Discussions

The panel and audience explored a wide spectrum of issues relevant to today's real estate market:

- City Comparisons & Infrastructure - Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad were compared on lifestyle, infrastructure, and affordability. Panelists praised Hyderabad's planning-first approach and highlighted its rising position.

- Future of Indian Real Estate (20-30 Years Ahead) - Predictions ranged from vertical mega-cities and satellite townships to hybrid, sustainable clusters with tech-driven planning and NRI demand

- Buyer Preferences Across Cities - Young buyers were seen as more logic-driven, seeking capital appreciation and rental yields. Luxury buyers, especially in Mumbai, were noted for paying extreme premiums for location and views, while Hyderabad stood out for value-driven, spacious homes

- Technology's Role - The panel explored how discovery has moved online, and how the next frontier lies in digitizing transactions, documentation, and attribution to improve buyer and broker experience.

Broker Challenges

A dedicated portion of the discussion, and many audience questions focused on the challenges brokers face. Issues such as clients bypassing brokers, delays or denials in commission, and the lack of centralized regulation were raised openly. Panelists emphasized the need for stronger attribution systems, transparent communication with developers, and long-term partnerships that protect brokers' efforts while ensuring fair collaboration.

Why It Matters

By giving brokers a stage, ASBL demonstrated its belief in collaboration beyond construction. The initiative bridged the gap between developers and brokers, reinforcing the idea that progress in Indian real estate depends on shared trust and open conversation.

Speaking at the event, Ajitesh Korupolu noted, "Our vision goes beyond building homes, it's about building ecosystems of trust. By creating a transparent, respectful platform for brokers, we ensure buyers and sellers alike benefit from stronger, more collaborative industry practices."

Hyderabad in the Spotlight

Panelists praised Hyderabad's infrastructure, affordability, and livability, positioning it as India's "rising star." Discussions highlighted the city's balance of high-rise affordability, robust infrastructure, and booming IT/pharma sectors, making it not just an attractive market, but a blueprint for future urban development

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor