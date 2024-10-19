ASBL Loft in Financial District Introduces Exciting "Zero Burden Offer" to Ease Home Buying Experience

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 19: ASBL, one of Hyderabad's fastest-emerging real estate developers, is proud to announce a special promotion for its popular residential project, ASBL Loft in Nanakramguda. Launched in September 2023, ASBL Loft has been a favourite among homebuyers looking for contemporary living spaces that combine luxury, convenience, and an unparalleled lifestyle.

To continue making homeownership more accessible and rewarding, ASBL is introducing its Zero Burden Offer, aimed at easing the financial commitment of potential homeowners.

The Zero Burden Offer: Designed to offer maximum convenience, this limited-time promotion provides buyers with an unmatched opportunity to secure their dream home at ASBL Loft with greater financial flexibility. The offer includes:

- Book Their Favorite Flat: Buyers can secure their flat with just a 10 per cent booking amount, providing immediate peace of mind.

- Opt for a Home Loan: With the assistance of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd, customers can choose a hassle-free and straightforward home loan process.

- Monthly Interest Reimbursement: ASBL will reimburse the monthly interest charged by the bank on the loan amount, ensuring that buyers experience zero financial burden during the construction phase.

- Save Until Structure Completion: Buyers can enjoy significant savings, as they are exempt from monthly interest payments until the structure of their tower is completed.

With the Zero Burden Offer, ASBL is giving future homeowners a chance to step into luxury and secure a high-quality living space without the stress of immediate financial pressure. The offer is designed to make the home-buying process more affordable, ensuring that customers can focus on their future home while ASBL handles the rest.

ASBL Loft is known for its modern design, state-of-the-art amenities, and prime location, offering residents a perfect balance of urban living and tranquillity. The project features exclusive 3BHK units with outdoor living balconies and is spread across 4.92 acres in the Financial District. Its construction will be completed by December 2026, a relatively quicker completion period made possible by 'Inncircles Arena,' their innovative 'digital twin' technology, streamlining the construction process significantly. Whether you're a first-time homebuyer or an investor, ASBL Loft presents a lucrative opportunity to own a piece of one of Hyderabad's most sought-after residential communities. The project also offers a suite of premium services such as childcare access, fitness and wellness facilities, and work-from-home spaces, making it a breeze for residents to balance work and personal life.

"We understand that buying a home is a significant decision, and our 'Zero Burden Offer' is a way to make that decision easier. "Our goal is to provide a smooth and convenient home buying experience, ensuring that our customers can focus on their future without any financial stress" said Ajitesh Korupolu, Founder and CEO, ASBL.

ASBL Loft's Zero Burden Offer is a testament to the brand's commitment to customer satisfaction, ensuring that homeownership is a reality for more individuals and families.

ASBL is a rapidly growing real estate company focused on delivering innovative, high-quality residential projects. Known for its commitment to construction technology and customer-centricity, ASBL has established a strong presence in Hyderabad's real estate sector. With over 10 million Sq Ft of residential projects planned across key locations, ASBL continues to redefine the urban living experience with projects like ASBL Lakeside, ASBL Spire, ASBL Spectra, ASBL Springs and ASBL Loft already under its belt.

