Ashlesha Thakur's period Drama Film 'Shantala' Will Be Released on December 15 - Mahesh Bhatt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12: Shantala, a dance-centric period drama based on the true events on a popular legend in Karnataka, will be releasing on December 15th. Nihal Kodhaty, who shot to fame with Butterfly, The Story of A Beautiful Girl and Panchatantra Kathalu, pairs up opposite Ashlesha Thakur for the period drama. The latter rose to prominence with her appearance in shows like The Family Man and the spiritual drama Sarvam Shakthi Mayam.

Seshu Peddi Reddy is directing Shantala, a film backed by Irrinki Suresh under Indo American Arts under the supervision of KS Rama Rao's Creative Commercials. Irrinki Subbalakshmi is the presenter of the film. Vishal Chandrasekhar, after tasting success with Sita Ramam last year, scores the music for the drama. Two songs from the film released to encouraging responses in the recent weeks.

Mahesh Bhatt has released a big statement regarding this movie. He states that this movie will be a game changer and people will leave OTT and move to the theatres for films like this. In the era where commercial films attract more attention, people will be inspired to make films on this kind of pattern.

The makers have confirmed that the film is releasing in theatres on December 15. The team is confident that Shantala has all the makings of a meaningful film and is optimistic about its prospects at the box office and on OTT.

While KS Rama Rao was reluctant about associating with the film, US-based producers entrusted the veteran with its execution. The makers are aware that the film is likely to get its due more on OTT than in theatres. However, they assure Shantala will be a compelling big-screen experience with a riveting premise, good music and cinematography. The director took nearly a year and a half to write the script.

In a recent interaction, Ashlesha Thakur said that the film is close to her heart, given her dancing and musical interests and she had to learn the language before shooting it. She also stated that it is always good to play real characters in reel life as they give you a life long experience. Veena Nair and Vinod Kumar are also part of the cast. Sai Madhav Burra has written the dialogues for Shantala while Sashank Upputuri is the editor. R Ramesh has handled the camera.

