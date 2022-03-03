Ashneer Grover says 'have no qualms sleeping on floor' after quitting Bharatpe

The feud between fintech company BharatPe and Ashneer Grover has escalated. Ashnir Grover, who announced his resignation, was slammed by Bharatpe. The company has decided to remove Ashneer Grover from all positions. The company said in a statement following a board meeting on Wednesday. Shortly after the company's decision, he wrote a post on social media. He also said that there was no problem in sleeping on the ground.

He said that although he has been accused of living a lavish life at the company's expense, he does not mind sleeping on the floor while trying to raise funds for the company.

"Commenting on the "lavish lifestyle" that he and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover has been accused of leading on the company's money, Ashneer Grover said, "I indeed have a very lavish lifestyle. I get invited by friends with open hearts to their homes, where I have no qualms sleeping on the floor." With the post Grover shared a photo of a bed laid out on the floor.

"And this is when I am on the road in US and UK raising $370M Series E. And I've the right to stay in any lavish hotel and charge it on the company issued credit card in my pocket. Those who haven't built from scratch will never understand the Founder's mentality," he added.

The post on LinkedIn has gone viral with more than 20 thousand likes within two hours of being shared.