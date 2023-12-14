Ashok Goel Library at Rishihood University Hosts International Conference Addressing IP Rights in the AI Era: Modern Challenges for Innovative Library Services

NewsVoir

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], December 14: The Ashok Goel Library at Rishihood University, Sonipat, Haryana recently hosted the International Conference on "Intellectual Property Rights in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Challenges in Modern Innovative Libraries Services''. The conference, organized in collaboration with The Indian Law Institute (ILI), New Delhi, and sponsored by the Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation, Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India, Kolkata, West Bengal and Knowledge Partner National Book Trust, India, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, New Delhi and Read India, Gurugram, Haryana. The aimed to explore the latest developments in AI research, intellectual property rights, and knowledge management in Modern Innovative Libraries Services.

The event brought together over 120 library professionals, faculty members, students, key officials, and experts in the field of AI and IPR and Copyrights from national and international backgrounds. The esteemed gathering discussed the impact of AI on academic libraries, research, publications, and knowledge management.

The inaugural day commenced with a recitation of Saraswati Vandana and Deep Prajawalan, graced by distinguished personalities such as Prof. Shobhit Mathur, Vice Chancellor of Rishihood University; Prof. (Dr.) Manoj Kumar Sinha, Chief Guest, Director Indian Law Institute (ILI) New Delhi ; Ajay Gupta, Founder CEO of Bachpan Play School and Co-founder, Rishihood University; Prof. (Dr.) Brijesh Kumar, Dean Academic, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, Faridabad, Dr. Rama Nand Malviya, Conference Convener and University Librarian & Proctaor, Rishihood University and Madhavendra Abhinandan, Organizing Secretary, Assistant Librarian, Rishihood University.

Key highlights of the conference include:

The event featured an inaugural address by Prof. Shobhit Mathur, Vice Chancellor of Rishihood University, and a welcome note by Dr. Rama Nand Malviya. Mathur highlighted the impact of AI on academic libraries, while Dr Brijesh Kumar's keynote address discussed AI's impact on Intellectual Property Rights policy. Chief Guest Prof. (Dr) Manoj Kumar Sinha emphasized the need for adequate guidelines and rules for AI in Intellectual Property Rights.

A total of 78 technical papers were received, with 59 papers accepted after a rigorous peer-review process. Technical sessions, panel discussions, and keynote speeches covered a spectrum of topics, including AI in Higher Education, IPR Policy, Patent Laws, Ethical Considerations, Digitalization, and Copyright Challenges.

The conference proceedings were released by Prof. Shobhit Mathur, Ajay Gupta, Dr. Rama Nand Malviya, and other esteemed dignitaries. The valedictory address, on the second day, was delivered by Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, Dean and Professor, Rashtram schoolof Public Leadership, expressing gratitude to speakers, panellists, and attendees.

The success of the conference, with participants from around the world, marks a significant milestone in advancing AI research, intellectual property rights, and knowledge management. Selected research papers have been compiled into Edited book, beautifully published with ISBN.

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Ramanand Malviya, Conference Convener and University Librarian, Rishihood University, expressed gratitude to all contributors, promising to build on this success for future conferences.

Rishihood University, instituted in Sonipat, Haryana in 2020 is India's first impact university. Based on the ideologies of Rishihood, the University aims to impart impactful education and inculcate leadership capacity to its students with a curriculum anchored on self-leadership, mentorship, experience and multi-disciplinary learning.

Founded and led by people who come from a diverse set of backgrounds including business, public life, spirituality, academia, social entrepreneurship, technology, and social work, the University offers a multi-disciplinary, multidimensional, and multimodal way of learning.

