Ashok Leyland truck sales declined but buses showed growth of 8 pc in Oct (YoY)

New Delhi [India], November 4 : The domestic sales of trucks of Ashok Leyland declined by 13 per cent in October Y-o-Y while the sales of buses registered a growth of 8 per cent, as per the sales number released by the company on Monday.

The company reported a mixed performance in its October domestic sales figures of buses and trucks.

According to data released by the company, the overall truck sales saw a significant year-on-year decrease of 13 per cent, with 7,208 units sold in October 2024, down from 8,272 units sold in the same month last year.

In contrast, the company's bus segment registered growth, reflecting an 8 per cent increase in sales year-on-year. In October 2024, Ashok Leyland sold 1,229 buses, up from 1,139 units during the same period in 2023.

This uptick in bus sales suggests a steady demand in the public transport sector, which could be attributed to infrastructure projects or increased fleet renewals by operators.

However, Ashok Leyland's LCV (Light Commercial Vehicles) sales experienced a downturn, with a year-on-year decline of 11 per cent.

The company sold 5,630 LCV units in October 2024, compared to 6,348 units in October 2023. This dip reflects possible challenges in the segment, including fluctuating demand or competition within the light commercial vehicle space.

The company's shares declined by over 1.6 per cent on Monday, reaching Rs 205 at the time of this report. The mixed performance in the company's sales figures, with notable declines in key segments, may have influenced investor reactions.

