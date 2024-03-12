Ashutosh Landge (Kashyap) Awarded by Bhaskar Group’s Divya Marathi, Presented by State Union Minister Dr. Bhagwat Karad

Maharashtra (India), March 12: In a prestigious ceremony organized by Divya Marathi, a part of the renowned Bhaskar Group, Ashutosh Landge, was honored as one of the most recognized faces of Maharashtra. The event, held in Sambajinagar, Maharashtra, witnessed the presence of eminent personalities from various fields, including State Union Minister for Finance Government of India Dr. Bhagwat Karad.

Ashutosh Landge, a prominent figure in Maharashtra’s cultural, social, and Information Technology (IT) landscape, has been instrumental in several initiatives aimed at promoting art, culture, and social welfare in the region. His innovative approach and unwavering commitment to community development have earned him widespread admiration and respect.

During the ceremony, the award was presented to Ashutosh Landge by State Union Minister Dr. Bhagwat Karad. The minister commended Ashutosh Landge’s dedication and remarked on his significant contributions to the state.

In his acceptance speech, Ashutosh Landge expressed gratitude for the honor and dedicated the award to the people of Maharashtra. He said, “This recognition is not just for me but for the millions of Maharashtrians who strive every day to make our state a better place. I am humbled and honored to receive this award, and I pledge to continue my efforts towards the betterment of our society.”

The ceremony was followed by a cultural program showcasing Maharashtra’s rich heritage and traditions, further highlighting the state’s vibrant cultural tapestry. Ashutosh Landge’s recognition by Divya Marathi, presented by State Union Minister Dr. Bhagwat Karad, underscores his tireless work and commitment to excellence, making him a true ambassador of Maharashtra’s rich cultural heritage.

