Asia Pacific to see tenfold rise in 5G mobile connections by 2030 as digital transformation gathers pace, GSMA report reveals

London [UK], July 24: 5G will account for over two-fifths (41%) of mobile connections in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region by 2030, up from 4% in 2022, according to the GSMA's Mobile Economy APAC 2023 Report, published today.

By the end of 2030 APAC will have around 1.4 billion 5G connections, with growth driven by a fall in 5G device prices, rapid network expansion in many countries, and concerted efforts by leading governments to integrate mobile technologies.

The annual mobile economy report also reveals while mature markets, such as Australia, Japan, Singapore and South Korea lead global 5G mobile innovation, barriers continue to impact mobile access and usage in a number of other APAC countries. Despite significant improvements, almost half of the population in Asia Pacific (47%) still lack access to mobile internet, with the region lagging behind other parts of the world, including Latin America, China and Eurasia. Poor digital skills, particularly among older populations, device and service affordability, and online safety concerns are some of the reasons holding back uptake.

Launched today at an event hosted by the GSMA and Singtel, in Singapore, key report findings include:

- Mobile subscribers will rise by 400mn between 2022 and 2030 to reach 2.11bn; mobile penetration will also rise to 70% but still trail the global average of 73%.

- The mobile sector added USD 810bn of economic value to the APAC economy in 2022 and will reach almost USD 1tn (USD 990bn) by 2030.

- 5G will add over USD 133bn to the APAC economy in 2030.

- Services (42%) and manufacturing (34%) industries will benefit from 5G the most, driven by applications in smart cities, smart factories and the smart grid.

