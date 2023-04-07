Asia Today Research and Media acknowledges and felicitates the winners of Asia Education Summit and Awards 2023

New Delhi [India], April 7 (/BusinessWire India): Asia Today Research & Media hosted the 13th "Asia Education Summit & Awards 2023" on 3rd April at Hotel The Ashok New Delhi, The occasion was graced by Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State of Rural Development and Ramesh Pokhriyal, former Cabinet Minister of Education, Govt of India.

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh addressed the 13th Asia Education Summit & Awards 2023 to honour the remarkable contribution of academic institutions and change-makers in the field of education. While addressing, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for Education and External Affairs said, "In today's world a country becomes great on the basis of essential resources alone but due to their human capital. Knowledge creation and Research are critical in growing, standing and sustaining a learner's refinement economy, uplifting society and continuously spng a nation to even at a greater point." He further emphasized the importance of developing a culture of excellence that will motivate and incentivise outstanding and innovative teaching and research.

Further, he added, "The new NEP-2020 is a game-changer, which will completely revamp the education system of the country. It has been experienced throughout the world that a country can become prosperous only by becoming a strong knowledge society, we need to focus on the quality of education to bring out the transformation required. Research and innovation in higher educational institutions is critical. For this, massive involvement of the private sector is required in our country."

Ramdas Athawale, State for Social Justice and Empowerment, stated that "Everyone has the right to seek higher education and every community must have access to it. The Indian government is making every effort to provide education for the daughters because if the mother is educated, then the entire generation would be as well. India should be independent enough to stand on its own."

Ramesh Pokhriyal, Former education minister of India, said, "We are a nation that, at a period when none existed, possessed great learning institutions like Taxila and Nalanda. We are the ones that teach the world about humty, culture, science, it's therefore essential that we pay attention to our foundation. NEP 2020 is being implemented quickly and it will completely restructure the nation's educational system by reorienting, revamping, and recalibrating its procedures and results. While Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State of Rural Development, stated that India is competing globally in the field of education and technology."

Pradeep Choudhry, the active CEO of Asia Today Research and Media, said that "Education is the pillar to success, and it was an honour to have the educationists from all over India on a single platform who are working tremendously for the bright future of the youth. Education plays a crucial role in one's life and that's what makes you a good human."

A panel discussion was also held among the experts to share the ideas about educational practices and guide people towards a more enlightened future around Smart Learning, Practical Approach, Cooperative Learning, and Creativity and Innovation.

To honour the remarkable contribution of academic institutions and change-makers in the field of education, The summit felicitated around forty educational institutions and leaders across the nation, including STEPapp - Best E-Learning App of The Year, SRM University AP - Best Emerging University with Academic Excellence in India, MIMS College of Nursing - One Among The Top 10 Nursing College in India, MyySports - Best Sports App of The Year, Dr Christy Glory Shanthi - Most Promising Principal of The Year, Good Citizen School - Best Emerging School In Karnataka, Dr Arvind Pandit Kharat - National Best Educationist Award, Prayaga Foundation for Excellence in Education and Training - Best Emerging Educational Institute in Kerala, Remo International College - Best Aviation College in Southern India, IIHMR University - Best University For Healthcare Management with Academic and Research Excellence, Franciscan Solutions Pvt Ltd - Fastest Growing ERP Company For K-12 School, Shree Swastik School Rajkot - Best School for Science and Commerce in Gujarat, DPS Ajmer - Best Public School with Academic Excellence in Rajasthan, International School of Technology and Sciences for Women - Best Engineering College in Andhra Pradesh, NDC Institute of Aircraft Maintenance Engineering -Best Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Institute of The Year Gujarat, Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir Delhi - Best School in Academic Excellence and Infrastructure, L.N. Mishra College of Business Management - Most Promising Management Institute in Bihar, BCM Arya Model Sr. Sec. School - Most Promising Public School of The Year - Punjab, University of Technology - Best Emerging University in North India, Bharat Bharti Public School - Most Innovative School In East Delhi, Blossom Children's Academy - Best Innovative School In Maharashtra, Delhi Technological University - Most Promising University of The Year - Delhi, Yes Germany - Most Trusted European Education Consultant, Sri Sikhya Bharati College - Best Management and Engineering College in Odisha, Dr. S. A. Anand - India's Best Life Transforming Celebrity Coach and Strategist, University of Engineering & Management Jaipur - Most Promising University With Academic Excellence In Rajasthan, The Design Village - Most Promising Design School of The Year, Alok (Admission Today Pvt. Ltd.) - Most Promising Education-Consultant in Delhi, Jagannath International School - Best School with Academic Excellence in Pitampura - New Delhi, Rose Buds Public School - Best Public School with Academic Excellence in Amritsar - Punjab, Pinku Biswas - Best Contribution in International Higher Education Liaison and Coordination, Dr Musharraf Ahmed Khan - Best Educationist of The Year - Bengaluru, Vidhyapeeth Group of Institutions - Leading Engineering and Management Institute in Madhya Pradesh.

