Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 : The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a USD 42 million loan to provide coastal and riverbank protection ecosystems in Maharashtra.

As per an official statement by ADB, the approved loan will help to increase resilience of local communities and natural protection ecosystems.

The ADB stated that the Maharashtra Sustainable Climate-Resilient Coastal Protection and Management Project will establish coastal erosion and riverbank protection solutions such as offshore reefs, sheet piles, beach nourishment, and vegetation planting to restore and stabilize the coastline.

"The project will demonstrate the benefits of adopting new engineering hybrid approaches such as offshore reefs construction and rock protection works, as well as soft nature-based solutions such as beach and dune nourishment," said ADB Water Resources Specialist Marie L'Hostis.

ADB will help build the capacity of the Maharashtra Maritime Board in shore management planning, including the establishment of a coastal infrastructure management unit. The project will support capacity building of stakeholders on gender equality and social inclusion, coastal management, and livelihood activities.

"The project responds to Maharashtra's climate adaptation needs as outlined in the state's Shoreline Management Plan and address climate change threats as shown by increasing rates of sea-level rise and coastal erosion though flexible nature-based and hybrid solutions, which can adapt to different climate scenarios," said ADB Senior Climate Change Specialist (Coastal Adaptation) Alessio Giardino.

The project builds on the ADB-financed Sustainable Coastal Protection and Management Investment Program. It aims to enhance fisheries and tourism, while encouraging increased participation of women, youth, and vulnerable groups in coastal zone management.

ADB was established in 1966, it is owned by 69 members49 from the region. It aims to achieve a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty.

