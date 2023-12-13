Asian Granito India Ltd inaugurates 3,000 sq ft company showroom at Hyderabad showcasing Premium GVT Tiles & Grand Slabs Collection

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 13: Showcasing the company’s production, technological and innovation excellence at one place, Asian Granito India Limited (AGL), a leading brand in luxury surface products such as Tiles, Marbles, Quartz, and Bathware solutions has inaugurated 3,000 sq ft company display showroom in the vibrant market of Hyderabad. The showroom to display the entire range of premium tiles and surfaces collection including 700 plus Glazed Vitrified tiles and Grand Slabs in all sizes, designs and finishes under one roof.

This will be company’s second display showroom in India’s IT and Pharma hub – Hyderabad spread across 3,000 sq ft at 2nd Floor, 202, Kurve Elite, Phase-1, Kamala Puri Colony Main Road, Opp. Krishe Meadows Hyderabad- 500073. The showroom is equipped with rich surfaces where one can experience all the latest trend in tiles and slabs at one place. Hyderabad showroom is expected to meet all the needs of every classy Home Builder, Architect and is aimed at adding style statement & enriching the indoor-outdoor space esthetics and ambience that delivers niche class of luxury and style.

Highlights:-

Showroom to offer 700+ GVT products in all sizes, designs, and finishes in sync with evolving customer preferences

Company has grown to over 14,000 touchpoints including dealer & sub-dealer network; 235+ exclusive franchisee showrooms

Company manufactures and markets a wide range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Sanitaryware and Faucets.

Company has embarked on a journey of enhanced strategic integration programme (ESIP) to achieve a long-term vision of achieving a total revenue of Rs. 6,000 crores

The showroom was inaugurated by Mr. Kamlesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Shaunak Patel, Associate Director in the presence of senior leadership team of the Asian Granito India Ltd on 11th December 2023.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Kamlesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Asian Granito India Ltd said, “This display showroom is set to revolutionize the tile shopping experience, offering a new standard of design richness and visual immersion. It will have on offer the premium range of tiles, GVT collection and grand slabs in all sizes, designs, and finishes in sync with evolving customer preferences. The newly introduced GVT collection by Asian Granito boasts a cutting-edge and stylish design, presenting a futuristic collection that caters to the preferences of architects and interior designers. Trusted for reliability, adaptability, innovation, and commitment to quality, company has established a formidable global brand identity.”

Asian Granito has 2,942 plus SKUs on offer in Tiles segment, 1,100 plus SKUs in Bathware and faucets and 126 plus SKUs in Engineered Marble and Quartz Stone. Over the years, the company has invested prudently in expanding production capabilities, product portfolio, distribution network and global reach. This dedication has propelled it on a path of continuous growth, positioning the company among the leading ceramic tiles companies in India and an emerging brand in the global markets.

Mr. Shaunak Patel, Associate, Asian Granito India Ltd said, “Renowned for its refined taste and aesthetic discernment, Hyderabad market inspires us to meet the discerning needs of its residents, architects and home builders. Through our showroom, we aspire to cater to their demands with a distinctive array of products who consistently seek the finest in home décor. Emerged as country's hub for IT and Pharma business, Hyderabad is one of the key market for the company. The showroom is poised to enhance the company’s presence in the local Hyderabad market, consolidating its market share with the goal of becoming the ultimate destination for premium tile collections in the city. In the coming time, the company will be opening more showrooms and strengthening its dealer-distributor network in the state with an aim to become top player in the Hyderabad market.”

In a short span of two decades, Asian Granito India Ltd has emerged as India’s leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand. The Company manufacture and markets a range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Sanitaryware and Faucets. The Company has 235 plus exclusive franchisee showrooms, 11 company owned display centers and an extensive marketing and distribution network pan India with 14,000 plus touchpoints including distributors, dealers and sub-dealers in India. The Company also exports to more than 100 countries.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor