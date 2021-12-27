Asian Granito India Ltd. plans one of world's largest Tiles showroom in Gujarat

India's leading tiles brand - Asian Granito India Ltd. is planning to launch one of the World's largest Tiles showrooms in India's Tiles hub - Morbi, Gujarat.

The showroom is conceptualised in 1.5 lakh square feet area and aims to showcase AGL Group's production, technological excellence at one place. The showroom will have the entire range of the group's exquisite and innovative range of Sanitaryware, Bathware and Engineered Marble and Quartz range including 5,000 plus Tiles products in all sizes, designs and finishes under one roof. Bhoomi Poojan of the showroom is scheduled on 15 January 2022.

The five-storey showroom will be designed as a one-stop solution to meet the diverse needs of household, architect, builder for building their dream projects as well as keeping in mind the needs of the International markets. The showroom will have 150 plus Quartz, 350 plus Sanitaryware, 50 plus series of CP Fittings and 5,000 plus Tiles designs at one place. The showroom will further strengthen the positioning of Asian Granito in the International markets. Company currently exports in over 100 countries and is ranked as one of the top tiles exporters from India.

Speaking about the development, Kamlesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, and Mukesh Patel Managing Director, Asian Granito India Ltd. said, "This will be one of the landmark projects for Asian Granito Group as well as the country's ceramic industry and we are very excited to unveil the same in Morbi, Gujarat. Morbi is India's hub for ceramic tiles & sanitaryware and accounts for more than 70% of the country's total production with over 1100 manufacturing units in the zone. We are also launching FRESCO series of decorative mosaic tiles in different patterns & sizes. Trusted for reliability, adaptability and innovation Asian Granito has created a strong brand identity for Make in India products and is able to achieve global recognition with exports to 100 plus countries."

Asian Granito India Ltd. is one of the largest groups in India engaged in the manufacturing of tiles, sanitaryware, engineered marble & quartz, bathware with cumulative production capacity of 98,000 sq. meter per annum.

India is the second largest market, as well as producer of tiles in the world. Over the last few years, India is fast emerging as the global manufacturing hub of tiles and sanitaryware products and many developed countries including US, Europe, Middle East markets in recent past have shown the confidence in Make In India products for their requirements.

"Indian tiles are nowadays not only superior in quality in comparison with Chinese tiles, but also available at very competitive prices. With anti-China sentiments across the World and USA imposing heavy duties on Chinese tiles, we anticipate huge export potential for Indian companies in the years to come. We at Asian Granito too expect strong growth in the exports business and also aims to expand business network in over 120 countries from 100 currently," said Patel.

Gujarat has emerged as a one of the major hubs globally for ceramic products. The state contributes more than 80% of the country's ceramic output with an annual turnover in excess of Rs. 40,000 crore and over Rs. 12,000 crore exports.

Asian Granito India Ltd. offers a wide range of products including, ceramic floor, digital wall, vitrified, parking, porcelain, glazed vitrified, outdoor, natural marble, engineered marble & Quartz, etc.

Further to leverage the synergies, the company has entered in sanitaryware and recently, the company had launched the CP Fittings and Faucets division to provide 'Complete Bathroom Solutions' under brand AGL. Company has set a target to increase its touch points to over 10,000 from 6,500 currently and expand the network of exclusive showrooms to 500 plus. The company expects higher sales in coming quarters due to its dominance in B&C class cities and focused penetration in the market.

