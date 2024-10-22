Asia's Largest Mindfulness India Summit 2024 Marks a New Era for Corporate Culture and Personal Well-being with the Inaugural Mindfulness Impact Awards

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22: The Mindfulness India Summit 2024, an initiative by the Mindful Science Centre, presented by HSBC and supported by CII Leadership and HR Committee, successfully concluded its two-day event on October 17 and 18, 2024, establishing new benchmarks in corporate culture and personal well-being. With over 40 international and national experts addressing mindfulness, emotional intelligence, and neuroscience, the summit highlighted how these principles are essential in transforming leadership, enhancing employee engagement, and fostering sustainable well-being within organizations.

The evolving workplace landscape, particularly the increasing role of AI, requires a renewed focus on human-centric leadership and emotional resilience. The summit provided a platform for forward-thinking leaders to explore how mindfulness can effectively bridge this gap, ensuring both corporate excellence and employee well-being.

The summit featured MasterChef Sanjeev Kapoor as the Chief Guest, who shared how mindful leadership has played a pivotal role in building his culinary empire. Along with Chris Ruane, Ex MP British Parliament and Chair of Mindfulness Initiative UK, J N Behl and Global Holistic Health Guru Mickey Mehta, Kapoor also launched Manish Behl's new book "Observe - 101 Mindfulness Practices", a guide designed to make mindfulness accessible for both professionals and individuals in their everyday lives. Behl, a global mindfulness expert and founder of the Mindful Science Centre, shared, "With this book, I want to demystify mindfulness and make it accessible to everyone. Mindfulness is not a complex or distant concept, but a practical tool for reducing stress, improving focus, and fostering deeper connections in both personal and professional settings."

The Mindfulness India Summit 2024 has successfully proven that mindfulness is no longer a luxury but a necessity in modern corporate structures. By adopting mindfulness practices, organizations are not only creating more compassionate work environments but are also enhancing their overall performance and sustainability in a world increasingly shaped by technological and emotional complexity.

The 2 days also saw the launch of Mindfulness Impact Awards, to honor organizations and individuals who have integrated mindfulness into their corporate structures and personal lives. These awards reflect the growing recognition that workplace culture directly affects employee productivity, creativity, and overall well-being.

Manish Behl, founder of the awards, explained, "Corporate success today goes beyond profit; it's about fostering environments where employees thrive mentally, emotionally, and physically. Our vision with these awards is to inspire a deeper integration of mindfulness in corporate cultures worldwide. By recognizing these pioneers, we hope these awards inspire companies and individuals to further integrate mindfulness into their environments, ultimately fostering happier, more productive workplaces, communities, and a more compassionate world."

The awards were designed to acknowledge champions of mindfulness across categories, recognizing those who incorporate mindful practices to improve workplace culture, employee engagement, and societal impact. Winners ranged from corporate giants like Aditya Birla Group and Accenture to global educators and community leaders.

Award Winners Include:

- Entrepreneur: Mickey Mehta (India)

- Commitment: Aditya Birla Group, Accenture (India)

- Champions: IPG Mediabrands (India)

- Communities: HPCL (India)

- Champions: Hincolas (India)

- Creativity: Siemens (India)

- Entrepreneur (Global): Michael Bunting (Australia)

- Educator (Global): Susan Reynolds (USA)

- Champion (Global): Dr. Urszula Klich (USA)

- Communities (Global): Iva Mia Kruslin (Croatia)

- Creativity (Global): Dr. Chris Reina (USA)

- Educator (Global): Geshe la Lakhdor (India)

- Communities (Global): Chris Ruane - Mindfulness Initiative UK

Picture Caption - L to R: Chris Ruane, Mindfulness Initiative UK, J N Behl, father of Manish Behl, Manish Behl, Global Mindfulness Expert, Masterchef Sanjeev Kapoor and Mickey Mehta, Global Holistic Health Guru

Media Contact:

- Usha Rachael Thomas

- Cell: India - +919821382227 / UAE - +971509058213

About Mindful Science Centre:

The Mindful Science Centre is India's leading global institution focused on integrating mindfulness, emotional intelligence, and neuroscience into leadership and workplace practices. Through its summits and programs, it aims to create healthier, more effective workplaces and communities around the world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor