Asia's Newest Crypto Hub: Gelephu Mindfulness City Partners with Matrixdock for Pioneering Gold Tokenization Initiative

PRNewswire

Singapore / Gelephu [Bhutan], December 11: Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) is rapidly emerging as a leading, crypto-friendly jurisdiction in Asia, backed by a clear, progressive regulatory framework for digital assets. Highlighting this strategic direction, the GMC Authority (GMCA) has appointed Matrixdock as the tokenization technology partner for GMC's gold-backed token, TER.

This strategic collaboration follows the recent granting by the GMC Authority (GMCA) of a Financial Services Licence to Matrixdock's parent company, Matrixport, a global crypto financial services leader. This dual announcement signals GMC's serious commitment to building a transparent and secure global hub for digital finance and attracting top-tier blockchain innovation.

Under this partnership, Matrixdock serves as the key tokenization technology provider for TER. Leveraging its leadership in gold tokenization and institutional-grade infrastructure, Matrixdock will develop the tokenization infrastructure underpinning TER. This initiative underscores GMC's mission to advance a secure, transparent and digital-first financial ecosystem that enhances macroeconomic resilience and expands access to prosperity for individuals and enterprises in GMC and internationally.

The groundbreaking collaboration was celebrated with statements from key figures driving this initiative:

HB Lim, Managing Director (Financial Services), GMCA stated: "GMC aims to be an innovative, transparent, and blockchain-centred hub for digital assets, and regulatory clarity is our competitive edge. The licensing of Matrixport and appointment of Matrixdock are significant milestones, and we are currently in advanced discussions with a strong pipeline of other international digital asset firms who recognize GMC's unique advantage as a secure and growth-focused base of operations."

Yudong Zhang , CEO of DK Bank, GMC's pioneering digital-first bank, said: "As the financial gateway to Gelephu Mindfulness City, our mission is to connect the traditional and digital financial services and to offer user-friendly, reliable, and rewarding financial products and services to everyone. The infrastructure that Matrixdock will develop is critical to our operations and will enable a new paradigm of efficient cross-border and domestic transactions for all stakeholders. We look forward to a close collaboration to integrate these pioneering systems."

Mr. John Ge, CEO of Matrixport, commented: "Receiving the Financial Services Licence was our foundation, and building the technological future of GMC is our next commitment. We are honored to support His Majesty's visionary leadership. This partnership is a testament to the unique capabilities of the Matrixport digital asset ecosystem to bridge global technological innovation with sovereign ambitions."

Eva Meng, Head of Matrixdock, added: "This collaboration represents a defining step forward in the evolution of sovereign digital finance. Matrixdock is honored to support GMC by applying our advanced digital-asset infrastructure and insights gained from our leadership in gold tokenization to help lay the foundation of a trusted and inclusive financial ecosystem. The introduction of a sovereign gold-backed token will be the key instrument through which we aim to empower Bhutan's citizens and position GMC as a global model for innovation grounded in stability and real-world value."

This partnership exemplifies how sovereign vision and private innovation can converge to build the next generation of digital financial infrastructure. Through the collaboration between Bhutan, Matrixport, and Matrixdock, Gelephu Mindfulness City is shaping a new paradigm of monetary resilience anchored in efficiency and inclusive access. It positions Bhutan as a leader among frontier economies in harnessing technology to build an inclusive financial infrastructure that benefits its citizens while strengthening global connectivity.

About Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC)

The Gelephu Mindfulness City Special Administrative Region is a visionary initiative creating a world-class economic hub in southern Bhutan, centered on mindfulness, sustainability, and innovation. The SAR integrates traditional Bhutanese values with globally recognized legal frameworks, cutting-edge design and technology, while harnessing the Kingdom's abundant renewable energy resources to serve as a global exemplar of holistic development.

About DK Bank

DK Bank is Bhutan's first digital bank, regulated by the Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan and Gelephu Mindfulness City Authority. The bank provides comprehensive digital financial services including real-time fund transfers, QR payments, foreign exchange, and daily interest accounts through its mobile banking platform.

About Matrixport

Founded in 2019, Matrixport is a global leading one-stop digital asset financial services platform that bridges traditional finance with the digital asset ecosystem through technology and regulatory compliance. The company has grown into a unicorn with a valuation exceeding US$1 billion and has established a licensed and regulated presence across major financial centres, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. With seven offices worldwide, Matrixport manages more than US$7 billion in assets, facilitates monthly trading volumes exceeding US$7 billion, with cumulative interest payments surpassing US$2 billion. Its platform offers a comprehensive range of digital financial services including custody, wealth and yield management, structured products, and trading solutions for global clients.

Matrixport official website: https://www.matrixport.com

About Matrixdock

Matrixdock is a premier platform under Matrixport Group that offers access to high-quality Real World Assets (RWA) through advanced tokenization technology. Its flagship product, XAUm, is a tokenized gold asset fully backed by 99.99% purity LBMA-accredited gold. XAUm stands as the world's third-largest gold token by AUM and leads the industry in secondary-market trading liquidity.

With a steadfast focus on building a trusted and secure RWA ecosystem for cryptocurrency, Matrixdock aims to provide diversified investment opportunities while setting new standards for trust and governance in the digital asset space.

Matrixdock official website: https://www.matrixdock.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor