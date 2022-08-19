Asoka World School in Kochi, Kerala hoisted the largest flag to celebrate 75th Independence Day

Asoka World School, Elamakkara in Kochi celebrated the 75th Independence Day by hoisting the largest flag in a school. The 13.5 meters long and 9 meters in height national flag was hoisted at the school premises using 5 pulleys.

Students also hand-painted the Ashok Chakra using stencils and spray paints under the guidance of teachers Pooja, Saneya, and Manoah. The Independence Day celebration was conceptualized as well as executed by the students. The flag was hoisted by the students followed by a heart-warming speech by the School Head Boy Jonanthan and Head Girl SriLaxmi. Additionally, as a pledge for unity, the students created a banner to denote the school's theme - "Hum Anek, Hamara Ek". The banner was 3 meters wide and 10 meters in height which were signed off with hand prints as a part of the pledge.

Sharing his thoughts on the Independence Day celebration, , CEO of Asoka World School, Kochi said, "Participating in the Government of India and Prime Minister's initiative of 'Har Ghar Tiranga', the students at Asoka World School joined in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav along with the nation. It is important for our people to feel patriotic and be proud of what we have achieved as a nation, and what we "have to '' achieve as a nation. Children are going to play the most important role; therefore, it is the responsibility of the school to instill the values and prepare them for the future. After all, the school is the "second home" of our children."

Kavungal further added, "Asoka World School is a unique educational venture which aspires to mold a truly global human for today's world. Our core identity is based on shaping the environment for a happy and exciting learning experience which includes aesthetically designed and technologically enriched classrooms with intelligent-body kinaesthetic education which brings the best out of our young learners."

Located in the heart of Kochi city, Asoka World School is one of the most prestigious new generation schools in the state. The school follows a tech-enabled curriculum that is in tune with both National and International standards. Children from Kindergarten to Grade 12 are encouraged to express, create and take leadership.

