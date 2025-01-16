Assam CM to review semiconductor manufacturing unit progress today

Guwahati, Jan 16 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to visit Morigaon district on Thursday to take stock of the progress of the semiconductor manufacturing plant that is coming up there which is expected to generate a good number of workforce in the state.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, “Will shortly reach Morigaon to chair the first outstation #AssamCabinet meeting of 2025. We will also review the progress of the Tata Semiconductor facility.”

Earlier, the Chief Minister said, “The northeastern region has received tremendous attention from the Central government in the last few years. Beginning of this year, three new trains were flagged off by the Union Railway minister which will add momentum to the state’s overall growth.”

He emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been steadfast in his efforts to build a developed India by 2047, driven by technological advancement and innovation, and has continually motivated the youth to pursue the dream of a prosperous nation.

The CM highlighted the ongoing initiatives in India, including the establishment of the semiconductor industry, the promotion of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, blockchain technology, and more, which are crucial for India to take a leading role in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

CM Sarma noted that the semiconductor plants in Gujarat and Assam, alongside upcoming projects in quantum physics and artificial intelligence, would be developed in India.

He stressed that India would provide the skilled workforce needed in these sectors, not only for the nation but also for global demands.

“To prepare for this, I urge the need to equip India’s youth with the necessary skills. The semiconductor project at Jagiroad is progressing rapidly, with production expected to begin by the end of the year,” he said.

CM Sarma highlighted the importance of a skilled workforce for these initiatives, and he emphasized that the recently inaugurated National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), now a deemed-to-be university, would play a pivotal role in nurturing this talent. He remarked that Assam's educated youth are already contributing significantly to the IT industries in states like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The CM further emphasized that the Prime Minister's vision includes establishing high-standard institutions in Assam for semiconductor manufacturing, quantum physics, and artificial intelligence.

