Assam: Deori autonomous council elections to be held today

The Elections to the Deori Autonomous Council of Assam will be held today.

More than 43,000 voters of 22 council constituencies spread across six districts and four Sub-Division will decide the fate of 75 candidates.

According to an official statement issued by the Assam State Election Commission, out of 75 candidates, 18 candidates are from BJP, 4 from BJP's ally party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), 14 from Congress, 7 from AAP, two from Raijor Dal, one from Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and 29 independent candidates.

A total of 43,595 voters (21412 male and 22183 female) will exercise their franchise in 93 polling booths across 22 council constituencies.

The counting of votes will be held on November 10.

Earlier on November 5, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma released the BJP's Sankalp Patra for Deori Autonomous Council Elections.

During a programme held at Assam State BJP head office at Basistha in Guwahati, the Assam Chief Minister released the party's 'Sankalp Patra' with several promises for the all-around development of Deori tribes.

( With inputs from ANI )

