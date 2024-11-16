Assam Tea Industry thrives despite climate impact, sets new revenue milestones

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 16 : Assam's tea trade association has expressed optimism and enthusiasm as the tea industry witnessed significant growth, with over Rs2,800 crore worth of tea sold at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) during the current financial year (2024-2025) so far.

According to official data from the GTAC, approximately 111.03 million kg of tea was sold at an average price of Rs252 per kg until October of the ongoing financial year. In comparison, during the same period in the 2023-24 financial year, 102.92 million kg of tea was sold at an average price of Rs200.08 per kg.

Dinesh Bihani, Secretary of the Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers' Association (GTABA), told ANI, "Compared to the previous year, we have achieved an increase of Rs52.75 per kg this year. Last year, we sold tea worth Rs2,059 crore from April to October, whereas this year, during the same period, we sold tea worth Rs2,807 crore. Last year, we sold 102.92 million kg of tea, and this year, it increased to 111.03 million kg."

He noted that climate change has affected both the quality and overall production of tea in Assam.

"Due to climate change, tea production saw a shortfall of about 63 million kg between April and September this year. This production shortage has driven up tea prices, particularly for high-quality tea. However, we expect some recovery in production this month. Additionally, 31 million kg more tea has been exported this year compared to the previous year. Demand for Indian tea has increased in markets like Russia, Iran, and other European countries," Bihani added.

He also highlighted various initiatives taken by the Assam Government and the Union Government to support tea garden development.

"Most tea gardens in Assam have adopted digital payment methods for labourers' wages. The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre is now fully digitalised, with all operations conducted electronically," Bihani said.

He emphasised the benefits of these advancements for labourers and expressed hope for continued government support.

"This year, the bonus payments have been excellent, benefiting labourers significantly. We are optimistic about the assistance provided by the Assam Government. Together with the Central Government, the Assam Government, and the tea industry, we aim to restore the historic prominence of Assam's tea industry," he concluded.

Recently, the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre celebrated 200 years of Assam tea.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor