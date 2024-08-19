Assets Under Management of equity mutual funds surged 5.4 pc sequentially in July: PL Wealth Management

New Delhi [India], August 19 : The Assets Under Management (AUM) of equity mutual funds have surged by 5.37 per cent sequentially to Rs 25,12,845.59 crore in July 2024 from Rs 23,84,727.69 crore in June 2024, PL Wealth Management said in a statement.

The observation, which is based on 283 open-ended equity diversified funds, cited that 39 per cent of these funds have outperformed their respective benchmarks over the past month, ending July 31st, 2024,

The cumulative total of funds that outperformed stood at 109 during the month ending July 2024 (one month). AUM measures the total market value of assets that a person or entity manages for clients or on behalf of investors.

Under the large-cap funds, about 58 per cent of schemes outperformed on S&P BSE 100 - TRI benchmark, out of 31 schemes observed by Prabhudas Lilladher's wealth management arm.

About 24 per cent of schemes outperformed under the large and mid-cap funds, of which 29 were observed. Under the multi-cap funds about 40 per cent of schemes outperformed, whereas in the flexi-cap funds, the percentage of schemes outperforming was 33 per cent.

Going further, about 38 per cent of schemes under the midcap outperformed. Interestingly, the data observed that not a single scheme in small-cap funds manages to outperform their respective benchmarks.

According to the observations made by L Wealth Management, Value Contra Div Yield Funds was the best-performing category, where 78 per cent of the schemes outperformed the benchmark. It was followed by schemes of large-cap funds and multi-cap funds, which outperformed their respective benchmarks by 58 per cent and 40 per cent respectively, during July 2024.

Large and mid-cap funds were the least performing fund category, with only 24 per cent of funds outperforming the benchmark, as shown in the analysis. PL Capital Group specialises in research-driven advisory services in the Indian capital markets. The company's business is spread across 200 plus cities in India, catering to institutions, corporations, family offices, HNIs, and retail clients in India and globally.

