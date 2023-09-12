Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI) appoints Mahavir Lunawat of Pantomath Capital as Chairman 

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI), the investment banking sole representative to SEBI and various statutory authorities, announced the appointment of Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director of Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd. as its Chairman for two years starting September 2023. The Chairperson of AIBI represents Investment Bankers on the Primary Market Advisory Committee (PMAC) of SEBI, and has been active in representing the members' views, comments, and suggestions on various regulatory reforms pertaining to the capital markets.

AIBI also announced the appointment of Arjun Mehra, MD of J.M. Financial, and Prem D'Cunha, SVP & Head – ECM Execution at ICICI Securities as its Vice Chairmen.

Mahavir Lunawat is an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience across the country's foremost business houses and as the Founder and Group Managing Director of Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. He has led some of the key M&As, corporate restructuring projects and has lead managed more than 100 IPOs.

In the recent past, Lunawat had held various other thought leadership roles like Director, TiE Mumbai; Member of the Capital Market Committee; PHD Chamber; and Member of Kotak Committee on Corporate Governance. Currently, Lunawat represents AIBI on SEBI Alternate Investment Policy Advisory Committee (AIPAC). Furthermore, Lunawat is also a visiting faculty member for some of India's prestigious institutions and has regularly published articles.

Newly elected Chairman, Mahavir Lunawat of Pantomath Capital Advisors, said, "In this rapidly evolving industry, it is imperative that we continue to advocate the orderly growth of capital market, keep interest of investment bankers aligned and promote best practices via strategic measures. I am thankful to AIBI's vote of confidence in appointing me as the Chairman. This position gives me an opportunity to foster an ecosystem of building innovation via growth achieved within the AIBI framework. I am truly honoured to serve as the Chairman of AIBI and look forward to working collaboratively to drive the Association's mission forward."

Adding to it, Prithvi Haldea, Founder-Chairman, Prime Database, who has been an Honorary Advisor to AIBI for over a decade, said, "AIBI is the thought leader and a nodal point for assimilation and dissemination of information relating to the investment banking industry. AIBI ensures that our members are abreast with the latest regulations/guidelines issued by various statutory authorities, as also other matters of interest. The association also plays a pivotal role in recommending dynamic changes to the regulatory bodies. Over the past decade, the investment banker landscape has evolved along with the scope of work, and Mr. Lunawat's experience across the value chain will give a renewed direction to the association and the marketplace."

Arjun Mehra is a Managing Director at JM Financial. He has 15+ years of experience in the investment banking industry with expertise in execution in capital markets, M&A; restructuring, public issues, rights issues, de-listings, and buybacks. Over the years, he has been actively involved in the amendments to ICDR regulations as also to takeover, delisting and buyback arrangements. Arjun holds Master in Business Administration and Master of Science in International Finance.

Prem D'Cunha is the SVP & Head – ECM execution at ICICI Securities Ltd. He has over 20+ years of experience in investment banking and capital markets in India. Prem has been involved in various consultations with the regulators on offers for sale, stock exchange mechanism, framing public offer guidelines for NCDs and InvITs, and introduction of stock exchange mechanism for settlement of open offers, buybacks etc. Prem is a commerce graduate and Master of Financial Management from the Mumbai University.

Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI) - http://www.aibi.org.in/index.asp

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor