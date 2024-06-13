Assotech Group Announces Strategic Expansion with 14 New Projects Across India

Pioneering Real Estate Innovation, Assotech Group Aims for ₹9000 Crore GTV by FY 2026-27

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13: Assotech Group, a leader in real estate innovation and excellence, is set to embark on an ambitious expansion plan with the launch of 14 new projects across key growth cities in India. This strategic initiative aims to achieve a Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of ₹9000 crore by the fiscal year 2026-27.

Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Sanjeev Srivastva, Chairman & Founder, Assotech Group will be launching these projects in Gurgaon, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Gwalior, and Raipur. These cities have been chosen for their robust economic potential and growing demand for high-quality real estate solutions. The upcoming projects will encompass a diverse range of residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments, ensuring that Assotech Group continues to cater to various market needs by delivering properties that are not only high-quality and sustainable but also innovative.

These projects are expected to significantly contribute to the economic development of the regions, creating numerous employment opportunities. Assotech Group’s commitment to quality and sustainability will be pivotal in transforming the real estate landscape in these cities.

“Assotech Group’s expansion is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the real estate sector. With these 14 new projects, we aim to not only meet but exceed market expectations, delivering properties that stand as benchmarks of quality and sustainability. Our goal is to generate significant economic growth and create value for our stakeholders. We believe that these new developments will not only enhance the living standards in these cities but also drive substantial economic progress and employment opportunities,” said Mr. Sanjeev Srivastva.

Guided by the technological expertise of Mr. Arpan Patel, CTO, Assotech Group continues to integrate cutting-edge technologies into its projects. This approach ensures reduced construction time, enhanced efficiency, and sustainable practices that set new industry standards. “At Assotech, we are committed to leveraging the latest technologies to enhance our construction processes and deliver superior quality projects. Our use of MIVAN FORMWORK and other advanced construction techniques significantly reduces building time and improves structural integrity. By integrating digital transformation into our core operations, we are able to provide our customers with innovative and sustainable real estate solutions,” said Mr. Arpan Patel.

Operational strategies led by Mr. Aditya Prakash, COO, are designed to optimize growth and ensure the successful execution of these projects. His strategic affiliations and marketing expertise will be instrumental in driving the company’s expansion. “Our focus on operational excellence and strategic marketing allows us to maximize the impact of our new projects. By carefully selecting key growth cities and employing a multifaceted approach, we are confident in our ability to meet our ambitious targets and deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders,” said Mr. Aditya Prakash.

With a legacy spanning over 38 years and a portfolio that includes over 45 projects, Assotech Group remains at the forefront of the real estate industry. The company’s philosophy of transforming clients into long-term investors through continuous improvement and value-added services underpins its future vision. As Assotech Group continues to shape the future of real estate in India, the company invites media outlets, investors, potential buyers, and local communities to join in celebrating this milestone. The upcoming projects promise to redefine real estate standards and contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of the targeted regions.

About Assotech Group

Assotech Group is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company with over 38 years of experience in real estate development. Under the leadership of Mr. Sanjeev Srivastva, the company has evolved from a construction house to a distinguished real estate developer, known for its innovative approaches and commitment to excellence. With a diverse portfolio that includes residential, commercial, retail, and hospitality developments, Assotech Group continues to set new benchmarks in the industry.

