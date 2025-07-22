Astro Parduman Honored with National Creator Award 2025 for Excellence in Astrology, Numerology & Occult Sciences

Chandigarh [India], July 22: Renowned Indian astrologer and spiritual mentor Astro Parduman has been conferred with the National Creator Award 2025 at the prestigious Creators Lens Summit, held in Chandigarh. The award recognizes his outstanding contributions in the fields of Astrology, Numerology, and Occult Sciences, as well as his deep impact on global audiences through spiritual content creation.

The award was presented in a special ceremony graced by former Union Sports Minister and MP Shri Anurag Thakur, Hon'ble Speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly Shri Kultar Singh Sandhwan, and Cabinet Minister Shri Sanjeev Arora.

Selected from over 600 applicants across India, Astro Parduman stood out for his authentic, research-driven content and transformative teachings in the mystical sciences. With over 90 million social media followers, he has emerged as one of the most influential figures in the realm of spiritual digital content.

Astro Parduman, who hails from Hisar, has dedicated over 19 years to guiding people through Vedic astrology, numerology, healing, and various esoteric sciences. His mission has always been to bring light, clarity, and balance to people's lives through ancient wisdom and practical remedies.

“This recognition is not just an award—it's an inspiration to continue spreading spiritual awareness globally. I believe platforms like Creator Lens help preserve the essence of ancient knowledge in today's digital world,” said Astro Parduman during the ceremony.

The event celebrated creators from across disciplines who have made significant contributions in digital education, culture, and innovation.

Astro Parduman

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor