Astrologer Mayur Joshi Predicts for Bollywood Big Wedding Sid-Kiara

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: Astrologer Mayur Joshi’s prediction, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will have a long-lasting marriage and a flourishing career after marriage. As Kiara has stronger stars, it will help the actor in making a successful career.

For Siddharth, Sun is in the ninth house with Jupiter, which will support him in both personal and professional aspects. Also, Siddharth’s Venus may be in Aquarius and the 10th house, which will help him to continue his successful acting career. Kiara’s Venus Ketu and Mercury are very strong and perfectly positioned for the actress. Luck is with him on both the personal and professional fronts.

Horoscope of Siddharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra, January 16, 1985, 02:00 pm, Place of Birth: Delhi, India

According to the horoscope of Siddharth Malhotra, his ascendant is Taurus. And Sun is in the ninth house with Jupiter. Moon is in the seventh house with Saturn and Venus is in the tenth house with Mars. And the planet Mercury is in the eighth house. The planets Rahu and Ketu control the first and seventh houses. In his horoscope, the Sun is present in Capricorn and in the ninth house. This makes the person courageous, strong, and self-confident.

Horoscope of Kiara Advani

Kiara was born on 31 July 1992 at 7 am in Mumbai. In the coming times, he is going to get a lot of names due to his work. Surya Dev will transit in the tenth house of the horoscope, due to which he will get successful in many fields. But due to the Rahu planet, we have to keep working hard. Kiara is going to be very busy this year. He may get a big project in January 2023, on the birthday of Kiara Advani, Jupiter-Chandra Gajakesari Yoga was formed. All the people born in this yoga are very lucky. At the same time, he gets a lot of fame and money in his life.

How will the married life of Siddharth-Kiara

According to the horoscope

Siddharth and Kiara are a perfect couple. His love is always visible in front of him. Where the initiative of love is from Siddharth’s side due to the influence of Capricorn, Kiara may not be initiated by Leo’s side, but she is in unbreakable love with Siddharth. Due to their nature and zodiac sign, both have a very good relationship with each other and their bond is unbreakable. These two are considered to be beautiful couple and this is because of their partnership. Capricorns respect the feelings of the other person and Siddharth is like that. On the other hand, Kiara of Leo sign has full faith in Siddharth.

