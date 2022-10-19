Astron Pumps & Equipments Private Limited – Providing Customised Centrifugal Magnetic Seal-Less Process Pumps

October 19: Gujarat-based Astron Pumps & Equipments Private Limited have been enabling progress in the country by offering a wide range of customised and industrial pumps, such as the centrifugal magnetic seal-less process pumps. To raise transport and compress fluids to fulfill necessary commercial and industrial requirements since its inception in 1995.

The market for centrifugal magnetic pumps, however, has undergone significant changes. At the nascent stage, the technology needed for its manufacturing wasn’t available. A dramatic change was brought about by the industrial revolution. Many developing nations, including India, have gained access to the technology to manufacture high-quality magnetic pumps since the technological revolution has paved new paths in all industrial sectors.

With several qualified suppliers in the country, India is one of the leading manufacturers of centrifugal magnetic seal-less process pumps. The range of products offered by top Indian manufacturers includes pumps, compressors, agitators, mixers, etc. Customised centrifugal magnetic seal-less pumps are offered by India with a high level of credibility.

A family-owned company, Astron Pumps & Equipments PVT.LTD was founded in 1995 and manufactures customised centrifugal pumps for industries such as chemical, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, engineering, pulp and paper, power plant, and textiles.

The premier supplier and manufacturer of high-grade pumps, Astron was founded in 1995 to satiate the growing demand in India for centrifugal magnetic seal-less process pumps. Due to the advancement in industrial automation in 2018, they decided to concentrate our production efforts on Magnetic Drive Process Pumps. Hence, they introduced in 2020 a new product, the Magnetic Drive process pump.

Through on-time delivery and world-class service of highly reliable products, Astron Pumps has become an ISO 9001:2015-certified and ATEX-certified company. It is committed to providing customers with the most efficient, cost-effective centrifugal magnetic seal-less process pump solution available. Through a unique business policy that delivers consistency and excellence in performance for their customers, they aim to achieve success for their customers through integrity, respect, and commitment.

As far as the domestic market is concerned, Astron Pumps is second to none. The company receives more than 100 visits from foreign clients because of its customised pumping solutions. Its solutions extend beyond customised equipment to include equipment installation and personnel training on-site. The brand’s esteemed users include Haq Steel & Metaliks Limited, Akshar Chem India Pvt Ltd., Meghmani LLP, NTPC GE Power Service Pvt Ltd., KLJ Polymers & Chemicals Limited, Sajjan India, Gujrat Flouroline Chemicals, Deccan Fine Chemicals, Aditya Birla, Arvind Limited, and SNF Flopam India Pvt Ltd., amongst others.

Founded by industry veterans, Astron’s management team has extensive experience in the field. The Astron team boasts 27 years of experience in engineering and can provide pump installation solutions tailored to the customers’ requirements. As part of its commitment to designing better solutions, the company continuously invests in highly-certified employees, engineers, technicians, licensed designing software, and tangible and intangible technologies to become the preferred flow partner for diverse industrial and commercial segments.

Astron Pumps is the only company in the domestic market with a strong R&D department focused on production with raw materials and customised components to achieve maximum flow rate. The key driving factor behind Astron’s high-octane business is its out-of-the-box approach, thoroughly monitored testing parameters, and experience. Providing user-friendly and easy-to-maintain customised centrifugal magnetic seal-less process pumps have resulted in the company’s remarkable growth.

