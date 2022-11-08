At Hi-Tech Engineers & Contactors, the Focus Is On the Highest Quality Repairs & Renovation Work

November 08: At Hi-Tech Engineers & Contactors, the leading construction and infrastructure company in Mumbai, the focus is on the highest quality repairs and renovation as well as structural audit, PMC and organized structural problem solutions, which is what sets the company apart from other established agencies in the field.

Founded in 2001, the company specializes in critical dilapidated building re-strengthening and all types of building renovation services like structural rep air, terrace waterproofing, civil works, and plumbing amongst others. With every project, Hi-Tech Engineers & Contactors strives to provide premium quality and standardized results at competitive prices to exceed customers’ expectations.

Hi-Tech Engineers & Contactors, Mumbai hi-tech engineers and contractors company, is committed to the best performance and full service. The company features structural audit and PMC services with leading quality construction and infrastructure solutions that use advanced technologies such as thermal imaging, NDT testing, moisture meter, and binoculars. Hi-Tech Construct serves customers all over Mumbai, where they have gained a great reputation as quality repair and renovation workers amongst other acclaims.

With a mission to provide the highest quality repairs and renovation work, Hi-Tech Engineers & Contactors excels as one of the leading building repair companies in Mumbai. From cooperative society buildings to educational and commercial ones, the company has stepped foot in all segments to remain at top of the industry in Mumbai. The renovation and repair agency is committed to continual improvement and upgradation of its employees, along with the provision of a secure work environment. The company is approved BMC, TMC, KDMC, and NMMC-approved structural engineers. Strict maintenance and the highest performance are at the core of what they do.

Over the years, Hi-Tech Engineers & Contactors has become a trusted choice of major clients and consulting engineers for best workmanship and timely project completion. The well-established engineers and contractors’ company has been successful in completing 300+ projects to date. The specialists in structural repair have also been gaining popularity through the years as it has been offering quality repair and renovation services.

“As a result of our diligent efforts, we were able to fulfill their tangible and intangible expectations, as well as earn their approval and satisfaction. Exposure and deep investment in the work have given us the capacity to develop efficient & time-tested techniques, as well as the latest technology, whether it is specialized structural repair or any other project, our incomparable execution skills have always made the difference,” said Founder, Hi-Tech Engineers & Contactors.

Hi-Tech Engineers & Contactors’s general philosophy is to do all that it can to keep its clients clear of waterproofing for the decades to come. This organization has been involved in the building repair industry since 2001 when it was established in Mumbai. The company is supported by a team of qualified and experienced engineers and operators. It is always available to create the dream into a reality with a team of disciplined and effective laborers. Some of the company’s leading associate partners include Dulux, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Prince, berger and Dr. FIXIT amongst others.

