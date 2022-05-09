At Lokmat event, our alliance is with 130 Cr people, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

On the weekend, at an event organised to mark the golden jubilee celebrations of Lokmat's Nagpur edition at Suresh Bhat auditorium, Reshimbagh, Kejriwal was delivering a talk on, "AAP and its role in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections"

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has indicated that his party will go solo in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he further stated that, "AAP did not go for any alliance for ensuring victory or defeat of any party. Our alliance is with 130 crore people of India. Our aim is not power but for development of the country. I only know how to work for the people. I know how to construct schools and hospitals," he added.

Kejriwal gave several examples to highlight the achievements of the Delhi government. He said about 450 students from government schools had got admission in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). He also informed the audience about entrepreneurship development programme in schools and that many students are now receiving sponsorship from corporates. "The children of the poor will not remain poor anymore," Kejriwal said firmly.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, Chairman of Editorial Board of Lokmat Media and former member of Rajya Sabha Vijay Darda, Lokmat Group Managing Director Devendra Darda, Director (operations) Ashok Jain, Lokmat Samachar Editor Vikas Mishra, Lokmat Times Editor N K Nayak and Executive Editor of Lokmat (Nagpur) Shrimant Mane were present on the dais.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, once Punjab used to be the number one state in the country. Now it is among the bottom five. The reason was that the leaders were without any political willpower. The people (referring to them as train bogies) are not at fault. They go where the railway engine takes them. People of Delhi had changed the engine by electing Arvind Kejriwal. Now, people of Punjab have done the same thing and Punjab's train is back on track," said Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Mann was delivering a talk on, "Challenges before the New Punjab" when he stated that, AAP has received a historic mandate in Punjab. "This victory has given us tremendous encouragement, but our responsibilities have also increased. We have started an anti-corruption helpline. People have been told that if a government employee demands bribe from him, give it but record it on your mobile phone and send it to the government. The result is that government officers have fixed boards outside their respective chambers with inscription, 'Offering bribe is a sin'."

"We will recreate that Punjab which was known for its kabaddi players and people like Dara Singh, Milkha Singh, Generals of the army. Soon youths will not have drug injections in their hands but tiffin boxes. They will go to their respective workplaces and return to their homes directly. If we can beat unemployment, then a lot of problems will be solved on its own," added Mann.

Vijay Darda, chairman, editorial board, Lokmat Media Group, spoke about how his group helped people amid COVID-19 with many staffers also succumbing to the infection. He also expressed hope that Nagpur will one day become the capital of a separate Vidarbha state.

The managing director of Lokmat Media Devendra Darda proposed a vote of thanks at the end of the event.

