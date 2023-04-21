At Lotus Salon, the Focus Is On the Highest Quality Hair, Beauty, and Nail Services

Lotus Salon, the leading single salon chain in India, focuses on the highest quality hair and beauty services, start-up support, franchise business operations, training, and management information system recurring supplies to serve businesses and stylists with the best in the industry. Founded by Mr. Aditya Kapoor, the owner of the Lotus Salon chain, over 9 years ago, the company specializes in hair, beauty, and nail services for gents and ladies. With every franchisee, Lotus Salon strives to exceed customer expectations with competitive prices, luxury salon service experience, and professionalism.

Lotus Salon, India’s leading salon franchise, is committed to full service and the best results. Established in 2011, the Lotus Salon has shown year-on-year growth. It now has a chain of 30+ branches in New York, London, India, Dubai, and Singapore, where they have garnered acclaim at every level. The salon currently employs over 3000+ employees across India, London, Singapore, New York, and Dubai.

With a mission to deliver the highest quality hair, beauty, and nail services, Lotus Salon excels as the leading salon chain in India. To remain a pioneer in hair, beauty, and nail services, Lotus Salon is committed to training and educating its stylists about the latest techniques and styles with state-of-the-art technology by making them attend various classes and events across all genres. Emerging as the largest single salon chain in the country is the main objective of the company.

Lotus Salon franchise offers a world-class salon setup at reasonable rates and high branding standards. They have a user-friendly interface and tools to communicate game-changing values and vision. All the salons are offered 3D visuals as well as sixty days of turnkey erection. Moreover, Lotus Salon follows a 45-day process to help the franchisee owner walk through the store opening process from end to end. The top-notch salon software provides passive salon owners full control over sales. A well-researched and organized service menu keeps customers coming back.

“Lotus Salon sincerely hopes to be your partner for worldwide business. Our vision is to organize the salon industry prevailing in the country today. We want to hoist it to a level where it equals global standards. Each franchise we offer aims to deliver the utmost luxury at affordable prices. Our stylists are well-accustomed to the national and international market trends, which sets us apart from our competition,” says the Owner of the Lotus Salon, Mr. Aditya Kapoor.

Lotus Salon is one of the most powerful brands in the beauty and hair care sector in India. Established in September 2011, Lotus Salon provides franchises of their name to the salon people for a lock-in period of some years. The salon interiors have been inspired by defined and abstract lines. As one of India’s leading salon franchises, we strive to deliver the ultimate in luxury yet affordable services as per the mindset of consumers.

