At Spiel®, the Focus Is On Providing The Best Wealth Management Solutions To Move Towards Perfection

New Delhi (India), March 7: Spiel® is one of the leading wealth management firms in India. It focuses on the highest quality wealth management practices, modern investment techniques, credible options, risk management, and generation of a higher investment compared to regular investment opportunities. The main objective of the firm is to move towards perfection to enhance the financial savings of individuals.

Founded in 2007 as AJ Investments and rebranded as Spiel® in 2021, they specialize in financial services, insurance advisory, investment advisory, tax planning, accounting, and bookkeeping, along with loans and finances. With every wealth management solution, Spiel® strives to bring the best innovation and solution to its widespread individual clients across the globe.

Spiel®, an Indian wealth management firm, is committed to growth and improvement. The firm is headquartered in Mumbai and is also running active operations in its office in Indore. The firm is a proprietary concern owned and registered for Mr. Ankit Arvind Jain, a wealth coach from India serving clients across India, the US, the Middle East, and Europe.

With over 15 years of experience in the financial sector, Mr. Ankit Arvind Jain staunchly believes that wealth is something that cannot be created without discipline. To overcome this obstacle, he stepped into coaching Individuals, Transforming and adapting to his own principle; Mr. Ankit now coaches hundreds of individuals with new and out-of-the-box theories to help them achieve their goals.

With a mission to deliver the highest quality wealth management solutions, Spiel® excels as the leading wealth management firm in India. In order to maintain its position as an industry leader, the firm introduces new-age wealth solutions and concepts such as unlisted shares, peer-to-peer, market-linked debentures, invoice discounting, FRAGs of real estate, FCNs (Global), ELONs (Global), and much more. Privacy, trustworthiness, security, and credibility are the 4 key principles followed to achieve the highest profitability from its wealth management solutions.

Spiel® offers its wealth solution in 4 stages, namely; Risk Analysis (understanding investors’ behaviour), Data Collection (accumulating data on financial inflows and outflows), Human Life Value (determining risks) & Action Plan (a roadmap which is created using more than 40+ financial products available across the globe). The platform also delivers unique insurance & finance solutions for individuals.

“Spiel® sincerely hopes to be your next-door traditional yet new-age wealth coach. Unlike traditional methods of investing, we do not stick only to stocks, fixed deposits, mutual funds, or bonds. We believe the world is evolving, and so are our financial instruments. Each wealth management solution we deliver is fully customized based on the requirements of our clients, a growth-oriented approach, and with the least possible risk. We pride ourselves on serving great financial value to many C-level executives and industry professionals who trust us immensely,” shares the wealth coach and Founder of Spiel®, Mr. Ankit Arvind Jain.

Spiel® is a professional wealth management firm in India. Established in 2007 and rebranded in 2021, the firm provides personal wealth coaching & distribution of financial products. For more information, please contact info@spiel.asia .

