At United Nations HQ, Representatives of African Nations appreciate Vanarai's low-cost bund innovation for water conservation

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (/NewsVoir): On the occasion of World Water Day (March 22, 2023), the United Nations orgzed a highly significant three-day international water council in the United States. The council saw the participation of distinguished individuals from across the globe, including Ravindra Dharia, the esteemed President of Vanarai and the Executive Co-chairman of Confederation of NGO's of Rural India (CNRI) where he represented the Vanarai orgzation along with 7000 NGO's of India under CNRI.

The name Vanarai means 'creation of an ecosystem for collectively ensuring socio-economic empowerment through ecological restoration'. Vanarai is a 38-year-old NGO based in Pune, Maharashtra, India, recognized for its exceptional efforts in promoting sustainable rural development through natural resource management, particularly in soil and water conservation. Their commitment to this cause has been further reinforced by their participation in the prestigious UN 2023 Water Conference held on March 22, 2023, at the United Nations headquarters in New York, USA. The conference was attended by distinguished representatives from various governments, non-governmental orgzations, policymakers, water experts, and scientists, making it a significant platform for sharing the latest water management practices. Vanarai's leadership and expertise in soil & water conservation, and drought management have earned them a well-deserved invitation to this esteemed event, solidifying their position as a prominent advocate for Natural Resource Management.

Ravindra Dharia, President of Vanarai, who was a part of the event emphasized on the role of water as an invaluable resource, and he even spoke on the problems that people face worldwide with regards to access to water. "At the event, we got a chance to meet representatives of various nations where we discussed how everyone is addressing the issue of water crisis at a global level. We also got the opportunity to shed light on Vanarai's initiatives & innovations in the field which was appreciated well by representatives of African nations present at the conference. The representatives showed deepest interest in understanding measures to implement water conservation initiatives especially related to Vanarai bunds," added Dharia.

Worldwide, water is being referred to as "Blue Gold". Rightly so, as the world continues to grapple with major challenges such as climate change, water scarcity, pollution, and access to safe drinking water and station, the United Nations has identified these issues as top priorities in its 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Ravindra Dharia emphasized the critical nature of these challenges, including natural resource depletion, environmental degradation, desertification, drought, land degradation, and freshwater scarcity. He further stated, "Failure to address these issues in a timely manner could lead to significant consequences. Therefore, it is crucial for individuals to intervene promptly and proactively to address water scarcity issues. It is not solely the responsibility of governments but requires collaboration and commitment from all sectors of society, including climate change communities, NGO's, investors, and all stakeholders. The urgency of the situation necessitates swift action to ensure a water-secure future for all," Dharia's insights underscore the vital importance of concerted action to address these pressing issues and serve as a call to action for individuals and orgzations worldwide.

He added that taking timely and effective action to address water management challenges is crucial to creating a better future for all. He believes that science and technology can act as a catalyst in achieving water management goals, such as sustainable water management, water reuse, rainwater harvesting, wastewater treatment, and restoring water streams. These practices must be implemented with great diligence and blended with the latest technological developments in the field. Dharia's visionary leadership underscores the urgent need to act today which even reflects in Vanarai's alignment towards the UN's 2030 agenda and the progress that the orgzation has done towards Vanarai's orgzational mission 2030. He believes that India can emerge at the forefront to ensure a more sustainable and prosperous future for generations to come.

Vanarai was established in the year 1986 by Padma Vibhushan Dr Mohan Dharia with the vision To combat the challenges of climate change through People's Movement for enriching the Eco - system to create clean, green, water prosperous and socio-economically empowered India. Vanarai Bund is a breakthrough cost-effective innovation for Soil & Water Conservation where every year more than 3,00,000 of these are executed only in Maharashtra alone.

