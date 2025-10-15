Atandra's KRYKARD Showcases Next-Gen Thermal Imaging Portfolio at IREE 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 15: Atandra Energy Pvt. Ltd., the makers of India's trusted KRYKARD range of power conditioning and energy management solutions, will unveil its new Thermal Imaging portfolio at the upcoming International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE 2025), taking place from October 15 to 17, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), New Delhi. Visitors can witness live demonstrations of the cutting-edge KRYKARD Thermal Imaging systems at Hall 1, Stall 1.183.

The Indian Railways is the backbone of the nation's transport system. Its smooth operation relies on dependable systems that work well in all conditions, from substations to trains. In this demanding environment, heat build-up in parts like bearings, switchgears, or traction motors can go unnoticed until a failure happens. Spotting these early signs is essential to prevent breakdowns, delays, and safety risks.

KRYKARD's Thermal Imaging portfolio brings a new level of visibility and precision to maintenance operations. The highlight of this range is the KRYKARD TC 7660 Thermal Imager, designed to deliver 640x480 high-resolution infrared images, temperature measurement accuracy up to 650°C, and thermal sensitivity of less than 30 mK. Ruggedly built with IP54 protection and equipped with Wi-Fi and GPS, the TC 7660 is ideal for quick and accurate detection of faults across tracks, substations, and locomotives, helping maintenance teams spot irregularities before they escalate.

Beyond handheld imagers, Atandra's portfolio also includes fixed and online thermal monitoring systems that continuously track temperature changes in critical equipment. This shift from manual inspection to continuous monitoring is enabling Indian Railways and industrial users to move from reactive repairs to predictive maintenance, improving safety, reliability, and uptime across the network.

Mr. Sreenivas Koganti, Director, Atandra Energy Pvt. Ltd., said, "At KRYKARD, we design products that simplify reliability and help users make faster, more informed decisions. Our new Thermal Imaging portfolio gives Indian Railways the tools to detect and diagnose issues before they disrupt operations. It's a leap toward smarter maintenance practices that improve efficiency and equipment life. For over four decades, KRYKARD has been powering Indian industries with products that combine precision, performance, and dependability. With more than 500,000 power conditioners in operation, our technology has been a part of the country's industrial growth story. The Thermal Imaging range builds on that legacy, bringing advanced diagnostics to the field where every second counts."

Visitors to IREE 2025 can explore how Atandra's Thermal Imaging solutions integrate into existing maintenance setups, offering advanced analytics and intuitive interfaces that make fault detection faster and more reliable. These systems are built for the demanding environments of India's railway and power sectors, combining toughness with accuracy for field and industrial use.

Through this launch, Atandra continues to expand its role as a technology partner for industries seeking practical, high-performance tools that enhance operational reliability and safety.

Visit KRYKARD at IREE 2025

Expo: IREE - International Railway Equipment Exhibition

Dates: 15th to 17th October 2025

Venue: Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), New Delhi, India

Hall & Stall No: 1.183

See the Unseen with KRYKARD Thermal Imaging because every degree matters.

About KRYKARD

Atandra Energy Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in Chennai, is a pioneer in Power and Energy Management with over 40 years of expertise. Under its flagship brand KRYKARD, the company has installed more than 5,00,000 Power Conditioners and 1,50,000 Load Managers across India, serving diverse industrial and commercial sectors. Backed by a 500+ strong team and nationwide service network, KRYKARD ensures cleaner, steadier, and smarter power solutions. Its Servo Stabilisers and Transformers are globally certified, assuring the highest standards of quality and reliability. KRYKARD stands for empowering industries by making power consistent, efficient, and people-centric.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor