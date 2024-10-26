Atharv Lifestyle Honored with Excellence in Luxury Homes Award at Times Redevelopment Awards 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26: In a remarkable achievement, Atharv Lifestyle, a leading developer in Vile Parle, has been awarded the ‘Excellence in Luxury Homes Award’ at the prestigious Times Redevelopment Awards 2024. This accolade celebrates their iconic project, Atharv Navasamaj, which has redefined luxury living through innovative redevelopment.

The Times Redevelopment Awards, held at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, recognised the contributions of the city’s top developers in reshaping Mumbai's real estate landscape. The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including a distinguished Chief Guest from the government and several prominent celebrities. The awards celebrated developers who are pioneering urban transformation by harmoniously integrating modern infrastructure with thoughtful redevelopment, addressing the city’s pressing accommodation challenges.

Atharv Lifestyle has played a pivotal role in transforming the skyline of Vile Parle with its landmark projects, which seamlessly blend luxury with modern infrastructure. With 10,25,000 sq. ft. currently under construction, the company is known for innovative design and commitment to quality. Atharv Lifestyle has not only built exceptional homes but also crafted a lifestyle that aligns with contemporary living standards.

The award-winning project, Atharv Navasamaj, is a testament to Atharv Lifestyle's expertise in design and forward-thinking approach. Spanning nearly an acre of prime land in Vile Parle, this thoughtfully designed development offers meticulously crafted flats that elevate the living experience in one of Mumbai's most sought-after neighborhoods. The project comprises three towers, featuring world-class facilities and amenities that cater to today's urban lifestyle. A standout feature of Atharv Navasamaj is its expansive 28,000 sq. ft. open space, which includes a rooftop terrace, podium arena, and a range of modern utilities, offering residents a perfect blend of luxury and functionality. Located at the gateway of Vile Parle, its striking elevation is a new landmark in the city’s skyline.

Shailesh Shah and Sachin Gunjal, the visionary founders of Atharv Lifestyle, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the entire team for their unwavering dedication, which was instrumental in achieving this prestigious recognition.

The ‘Excellence in Luxury Homes Award’ is a testament to Atharv Lifestyle’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the redevelopment sector. This recognition underscores the company's ongoing efforts not only in constructing homes but in enhancing the overall lifestyle of residents in Vile Parle. Atharv Navasamaj stands as a symbol of their design expertise and innovative approach, solidifying its status as a true landmark in Mumbai.

As India’s leading media conglomerate, The Times Group boasts an extensive portfolio that spans various verticals, including lifestyle, glamour, finance, and real estate. Their multimedia offerings and exclusive events attract enthusiasts from diverse fields, making them a key player in recognizing and celebrating excellence across industries.

As Mumbai continues to grow and evolve, redevelopment remains crucial in addressing the city's housing needs. The Times Redevelopment Awards highlight the essential role that developers like Atharv Lifestyle play in this transformation, enhancing both the city's landscapes and the quality of life for its residents.

