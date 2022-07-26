Atmanirbhar Bharat is the first step, the goal is to become Vishwaguru says Dr Roy, Assocham Ayush Chairman

July 26: National Summit on Atmanirbhar Bharat: Vision of New India and Atmanirbhar Bharat Awards 2022 was organized by Indian Achievers Forum, New Delhi, and supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India in Le Meridien Hotel, New Delhi on 21st July 2022.

In the first half of the program, the program was inaugurated by His Excellency Shri Bandaru Dattatreya, Hon’ble Governor of Haryana where the Guests of Honour was Shri Prahalad Singh Patel, Hon’ble Minister of State for Food Processing Industries & Jal Shakti, Govt. of India. H.E. Mr. AseinIsaev, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic in India was also present.

Chief Guest in the afternoon Session was His Excellency Shri Kambhampati Hari Babu, Hon’ble Governor of Mizoram And Guests of Honour were Shri RameswarTeli, Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment and Shri Ajay Bhatt, Hon’ble Minister of State for Defence & Tourism H.E. Dr. Roger Gopaul, High Commissioner of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in India and Shri Sunil Shastri, President Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Foundation & Chief Patron – IAF was also present.

At the event, the keynote speaker was Dr Sudipta Narayan Roy, Chairman AssochamAyush National Task Force. Dr Roy addressed the awardees that being ‘Atmanirbhar’ is just the first step, the ultimate goal is to become ‘Vishwaguru’. Quoting Swami Vivekananda, he said India is the biggest spiritual power, and in near future, India is going to be an economic superpower. He said that every citizen has a role to play.

Mr Harish Chandra, President of the Indian Achievers’ Forum, said “as a social organization, we take pride in celebrating India’s glorious 75 years of Independence in this event by honoring talents from all over India.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor