Atomy India eyes leveraging “Hallyu Wave” in India, Celebrates 4th Anniversary with a New Product Launch

New Delhi [India], November 25: India has emerged as a prominent country in terms of the growth of the direct selling industry. According to the 2023 World Federation of Direct Selling Association (WFDSA) Report, total sales reached Rs 28,376 crore ($3.435 billion) in 2023 and the sector recorded an impressive 11.8% year-on-year increase. Indian direct selling industry witnessed a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2023. Global players in the sector eye the growing markets and plans to increase their market shares with new products in several product categories with a focus on wellness and personal care.

Atomy India, the Indian arm of the global direct selling giant Atomy, celebrated its 4th anniversary with grandeur at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on November 23, 2024. The celebration brought together over 2,400 distributors and members from across the country, highlighting the company's remarkable journey in India and unveiling its ambitious plans for the future. The celebration was graced by Atomy's Chairman, Han-Gill Park, on his maiden visit to India, and featured the launch of two new products—one imported from South Korea and another developed locally under the GSGS (Global Sourcing, Global Sales) strategy and India's ‘Make in India' initiative.

In his keynote speech, Park underlined the rapid evolution of India's direct selling industry, citing data from the 2023 WFDSA Report. “India is a vital part of Atomy's global vision. The passion and entrepreneurial spirit of Indian distributors inspire us to keep innovating and bridging the gap between Korean excellence and Indian enterprise. This celebration is a testament to our shared commitment to growth, innovation, and mutual success,” said Han-Gill Park.

“The Indian direct selling sector has recorded nearly 12% year-on-year and over 8% CAGR in the last three years reflects its potential. These figures are a testament to the immense potential, entrepreneurial spirit, robust ecosystem of the Indian market,” added Park.

Adding a deeper perspective to his vision, Park addressed the contributions and opportunities within the Asia-Pacific region. He said, “Women represent 37% of the distributor-base in India, which is lower than in other Asian countries. This presents a tremendous opportunity for Atomy India to empower more women entrepreneurs and drive inclusivity in the sector.

The celebration also marked the launch of two new products that exemplify Atomy's dual commitment to global innovation and local development. The first product, a premium Korean import, showcases Atomy's state-of-the-art technology and superior quality. The second product, developed in India, shows the company's dedication to supporting India's ‘Make in India' initiative by utilizing local talent and resources.

“With India being a key growth market, we are committed to bringing innovative, high-quality Korean products while nurturing local expertise under the Make in India initiative. This anniversary marks not just four years of operations in India but also a renewed commitment to empowering Indian entrepreneurs and creating a bridge between Korea and India through our products. Our initiatives would fuel Hallyu Wave, i.e. Korean wave in India too,” said the Chairman.

The WFDSA Product Report 2023 revealed that the Wellness category dominates the market, contributing a significant 74% of total sales. Other notable categories include Cosmetics & Personal Care (11%), Household Goods & Durables (8%), Foodstuff & Beverages (3%), Home Care (2%), and smaller contributions from Utilities and Miscellaneous products.

“Atomy's focus on premium wellness products aligns perfectly with this trend,” said Park. “Our flagship product, the Absolute Skincare Set, which has earned prestigious accolades like the King Sejong Award, IR52 Jang Young-sil Award and Next Generation World-Class Product of Korea, is a perfect example of how we blend wellness with cutting-edge innovation to meet consumer needs.”

As Atomy continues to strengthen its presence in India, it is also actively shaping the global direct selling landscape. Atomy is actively involved in the global direct selling landscape and is a key organizer of the WFDSA World Congress 2026 in South Korea. Chairman Han-Gill Park, a driving force behind Atomy’s global success, emphasized the company’s vision for growth.

Dr. Abraham Lee, MD & CEO of Atomy India, said, “Atomy India has grown exponentially in the past four years. We have not only embraced the Korean Wave but has also fostered a unique ecosystem of local innovation and entrepreneurship. The launch of these new products is a reflection of our commitment to providing world-class solutions that cater to Indian consumers while promoting local industries.”

India has emerged as a cornerstone of Atomy's global strategy. Its journey has been fueled by its commitment to providing Absolute Quality and Absolute Price, empowering entrepreneurs, and capturing the essence of Hallyu. The company aims to scale new heights by expanding its product portfolio, fostering local manufacturing, and inspiring a new generation of Indian entrepreneurs. This 4th-anniversary celebration not only celebrated past achievements but also set the stage for a dynamic future, blending Korean excellence with Indian innovation.”

