Attic Salt: Why must luxury break the bank?

Vimarsh Razdan, Managing Director & Co-founder of Attic Salt, and Alpana Razdan, Creative Director of the brand

New Delhi (India), March 2: Founded in 2017, Attic Salt has, within the short period of its inception, established itself as a household name among both fashionistas and the modern girl next door. The brand, which has a massive pan-Indian following, has combined two incompatible concepts: premium fashion and affordability.

While the brand began as a B2B entity along with a few retail stores, the point of inflexion for its success trajectory was when it forayed into the D2C e-commerce arena in September 2020; since this point of time, Attic Salt has witnessed a meteoric rise, eyeing a 500 crore milestone in revenue in the next 4 to 5 years.

Sharing the vision of the label and its way forward, Vimarsh Razdan, the Managing Director and co-founder of Attic Salt, said, “We strive to be the pioneering name in the fashion industry that sells first-rate garments without breaking the bank.” “Believing that aesthetics, the right to live elegantly surrounded by beauty, and wearing the best of clothes should not be just an elite affair, we have powered through the challenging waters of the sector and wish to further expand the repertoire of fashion.”

Making fashion pocket-friendly, the brand has gained massive traction on online platforms such as Nykaa and has, in the last two years, grown a significant customer base worldwide, including the U.S., the U.K., and Dubai.

Also, it is worth noting that what makes Attic Salt thrive in the competitive fashion industry is its unshakeable focus on improving customer experience and service efficiency, for which the company has heavily invested in state-of-the-art technology, boosting several segments of the label’s supply chain.

Today, Attic Salt has found a special corner in the wardrobes of numerous women, especially those between 20 and 25, who lead an active, sophisticated lifestyle while still being unable to cope with the big-ticket size of the classic haute-couture labels. Owing to its commitment to lend affordability to luxury, the brand sells premium garments at the price of high-street fashion, selling clothes costing between Rs 2000 and Rs 9000 with a perceived value between Rs 5000 and Rs 20,000.

In terms of its collection, the brand not only strives to fill the gap left by a domestic label that still lends a high-end look to the workaday girl but also brings in the elegant touch of local artisans into modern apparel. Further, in an attempt to reach more women this year, the brand has expanded its portfolio of evening and partywear by developing a line of casual wear.

Also, wearing Attic Salt apparel is not just about wearing a piece of clothing but about supporting a cause as well. In addition to empowering the local artisans and their art forms, the brand also plans to contribute part of its profits to various social causes, such as children’s education. Additionally, committed to female empowerment, the brand catering to women is focused towards having a women’s majority in its dynamic employee strength of 100.

Echoing the thoughts of her co-founder as well as outlining the core values of Attic Salt, Alpana Razdan, the Creative Director of the brand, said, “Clothes are such an essential part of our identity, and by serving innumerable women in looking their best, we think we are fueling their passion, helping them be confident, and seizing the day.” Moreover, we are not just a clothing brand. “We strongly believe that our social initiatives—in supporting women in our workforce coupled with the empowerment of artisans—make us much more than a label.”

For more information, please visit: http://www.atticsalt.in/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

