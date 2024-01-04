Atul Jain, Director - ModAir Aviation announces the induction of the FIFTH aircraft Tecnam P-Mentor under its wings

VMPL

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 4: ModAir Aviation is proud to announce the induction of the fifth aircraft under its wings. This inducted airplane is Tecnam P-Mentor, a flight training, two-seater aircraft that touchdown at Ahmedabad. The import of this aircraft is facilitated under the guidelines of IFSC - GIFT City. This aircraft would be leased to an upcoming FTO preparing to commence operations in the Karnataka state of India.

Towards the end of the financial year 2022-23, the Company will be inducting its sixth aircraft under their kitty, ready for lease in the Indian Aviation Industry to one of the Non-Scheduled Airline Operators.

Atul Jain, Director ModAir Aviation said "We are excited to welcome the fifth aircraft under our Company. We take pride in supporting our PM's vision. Very soon we would be inducting our sixth aircraft. The company's current concentration is on Fight Training and Non-Scheduled aircraft category operations for the Indian market by Importing, Finance and Leasing of the aircraft.

Ashish Jaiswal, Chief Executive Officer, ModAir Aviation added "With this fifth aircraft induction, the landscape of aircraft induction through India-based Aircraft Leasing infrastructure is taking shape. We extend our sincere thanks to the Government of India, IFSC Authority & the GIFT City for providing the required platform to enable seamless and easy aircraft induction in the Country.

ModAir Aviation is poised to support our Prime Minister's Vision for enabling and building the IFSC infrastructure for importing and leasing aircraft for FTO, Non-Scheduled Airline and Scheduled Airline. The GIFT City & IFSC infrastructure is proving to be extremely beneficial to the ever-expanding Indian Aviation Sector.

ModAir Aviation IFSC Private Limited is one of the leading Leasing and Finance Companies based at IFSC GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. ModAir Aviation deals in the purchase, sale and leasing of aircraft from across the world through their worldwide network. The company believes in the sourcing of aircraft at the most competitive deals to enable the Clients to keep the cost of acquisition to the bare minimum levels which helps to optimize the cash flow and enable the operators to concentrate on the other essential cost heads.

