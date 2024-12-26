AU NOMO Credit Card: A Smart Way to Leverage Fixed Deposits

PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 26: AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) has unveiled its latest offering, the AU NOMO Credit Card, a groundbreaking financial product that allows individuals to access credit while still growing their savings. This innovative credit card leverages the power of Fixed Deposits (FDs) as collateral, providing cardholders with enhanced purchasing power without compromising their long-term savings goals.

The AU NOMO Credit Card enables users to use their fixed deposits to secure a credit limit, offering a unique opportunity for first-time credit card applicants or individuals wanting to build their credit scores responsibly. This solution particularly benefits those with limited documentation or a lack of traditional credit history.

Key Features of the AU NOMO Credit Card

* Contactless Payments: Enjoy secure and seamless tap-and-pay transactions for daily purchases.

* Card Liability Protection: Safeguards user against unauthorized transactions, card skimming, and online fraud with comprehensive liability coverage.

* Reward Points Program: User can earn reward points on retail, utility, and insurance transactions to maximize the value of their spending.

* Milestone Rewards: Unlock additional rewards for meeting specific quarterly spending goals.

* Lounge Access Benefits: Get complimentary access to domestic airport and railway lounges, subject to meeting spending criteria.

* Fuel Surcharge Waiver: Save on fuel transactions within a specified range with a surcharge waiver.

Eligibility Criteria

Here's what one must know for eligibility criteria for AU NOMO credit card:

* Age: 18 to 75 years

* Citizenship: Indian Resident

* Fixed Deposit: Creation and maintenance of a fixed deposit with AU Small Finance Bank

The AU NOMO Credit Card (Credit Card against FD) offers an easy and seamless application process with a digital interface, making it accessible to anyone looking to leverage their savings for immediate spending power. The card promises to meet the needs of those starting their credit journey and those seeking additional flexibility in their financial dealings.

The AU NOMO Credit Card redefines the traditional approach to credit by allowing users to continue earning interest on their Fixed Deposits while enjoying the purchasing power that comes with a credit card. Whether for essential daily expenses or significant purchases, the AU NOMO Credit Card perfectly balances saving and spending, empowering individuals to achieve their financial goals without compromise.

For more information on the AU NOMO Credit Card, visit https://www.aubank.in/personal-banking/credit-cards/nomo-credit-card

About AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank, one of India's leading small finance banks, is committed to transforming banking by focusing on customer-centric services and a deep understanding of the Indian market. More details on AU Small Finance Bank and its financial products like credit cards can be found online.

