Auction Software ends 2022 with USD 3M in revenue, Accelerating Adoption to serve the growing needs of auction companies in the US

Auctionsoftware.com, has cemented its position in the enterprise solutions market with growth from USD 1000 to USD 3M under the leadership of dynamic Indian entrepreneur, Rajesh Rajaram, the founder and CEO.

Like millions of other aspiring Indian students in the U.S., Rajesh too had a dream to get a degree and have a comfortable corporate life. He came to the U.S. in the year 1998, studied at (SDSU) and worked for Genband and other startup companies including Spatial Wireless, one of the most successful startup companies in Dallas, TX. This is when the seed of entrepreneurship was sown in his heart. Inspired by many of his mentors, Rajesh decided to start DevelopScripts.com in 2013.

Auction Software believes that employees are the most critical assets of a company since the success of an organization rests on their shoulders. A successful team, however, is incomplete without zealous leadership. A leader must set an example by leading from the front, in addition, to articulating the company's objective and vision. Exhibiting the ideal qualities of a modern leader, Rajesh helms the team of AuctionSoftware. "As mentioned, his team and himself are the backbones of the company to derive a successful robust product. We all inspire each other and strengthen our admiration to deliver the best in the market. The trust that the team has in Rajesh makes me accountable and responsible for their dreams and aspirations in the tech field.

DevelopScripts.com has two major products:

Auctionsoftware.com - Enterprise solution with an extensive customizable white-label solution for fortune 500 companies to solve their auction needs.

Auction.io - A SaaS Model through which anyone can create their own marketplace like eBay in 60 minutes. It also has the "Live Auction" facility that allows companies to conduct a live auction on their own website rather than using another heavy subscription-driven on a third-party website. It has a 100K bidders' Dashboard to support the audience needs of its customers.

The People behind the success

Srikanth:

Srikanth Baskaran, Enterprise Solutions Architect at Auction Software, has been integral to the success of the Auction software. He has a strong background in technology and a passion for helping clients. Additionally, he has consistently excelled in designing and implementing solutions for clients using Auction Software's products and services.

Sathish:

Sathish Lakshmanan. Started his career as a 'Software Developer' in October 2016. His first milestone project in Auction software is Forward Auction, one of the toughest successful projects completed in a very short span of time.

Ramya:

Ramya Karthikeyan started her career as a 'PHP Software Programmer Trainee' with the company and later joined as a Software Developer in auction software in November 2013. she is one of the masterminds behind CRM, Frameworks, ROR, Shopify, Auction Products, and Automation.

Nandhini:

Nandhini Jeevagan started her career as a 'Junior Software Test Engineer' in Auctionsoftware on November 16, 2016. She had logged nearly 3000 defects across different categories such as Functional, Performance, UI, and Usability. Without her and the team, the product would not be a great success.

To know more, visit - auction.io

