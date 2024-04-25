Audi Announces Up to 2% Price Hike for Model Range in India from June 2024

Audi, the German automaker, announced on Thursday its decision to increase prices across its model range in India by up to 2 percent starting from June 1, 2024. This move comes as a response to the mounting pressures of escalating input and transportation expenses, according to a statement released by the company.

Rising input costs are compelling us to increase prices by up to 2 per cent effective June 1, 2024, Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said. The price correction aims to ensure sustainable growth for the automaker and its dealer partners, he added. It's our endeavour that the impact of rising costs is as minimal as possible for our customers, Dhillon said.

In the fiscal year 2024, Audi India achieved a significant milestone by retailing 7,027 units, marking a remarkable 33 percent growth in sales overall. The company's product lineup in India includes popular models such as the A4, Q3, Q5, and RS Q8.

