Audi India to hike prices for second time in six months by up to 2 per cent from May 15

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 : Audi India, the premium arm of German automaker Audi AG, has announced a price hike again, up to 2 per cent across its models effective May 15.

The decision comes in response to mounting input costs and unfavourable currency exchange rates.

The ex-showroom prices of popular models such as the Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi Q3, Audi Q3 Sportback, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS Q8, Audi Q8 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron, Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT range will reflect the increase.

This is the second price revision in less than six months. The company raised prices by up to 3 per cent in January 2025, citing similar cost pressures.

Commenting on the latest move, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "We are implementing a price adjustment of up to 2 per cent due to an increase in the exchange rate and input cost. This correction is essential for Audi India and our dealer partners to ensure sustainable growth. We remain committed to minimising the impact of the price hike on our valued customers."

The current Audi India portfolio includes a mix of internal combustion and electric models such as the Audi A4, A6, Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS Q8, Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron, e-tron GT, and RS e-tron GT.

With inflationary pressures continuing to affect the automotive sector globally, luxury carmakers like Audi are walking a tightrope between managing operational costs and maintaining customer satisfaction.

The latest hike underscores the ongoing volatility in global supply chains and input pricing, with automakers across segments navigating similar challenges.

