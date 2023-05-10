Auhaam Trailer Out: An intense and gripping original thriller that keeps you hooked

New Delhi [India], May 10 (/PNN): The makers of Auhaam have dropped the gripping trailer for their upcoming thriller movie. Starring a fresh cast: Varun Suri, Hriday Singh, and Divya Malik is a cop thriller with an original storyline. The Ankit Hans directorial and Mukul Verma writing revolves around a missing case and will keep you engaged and questioning till the end. The film built an intrigue leaving the audience asking what the film is all about #AuhaamHaiKya and revealing the subsequent day that the superstar making a comeback is none other than a blockbuster original content.

The trailer revolves around the lives of a couple Shiva & Riya who run away from the house to get married, they now have a happily married life with a daughter, Shreya. One day Riya goes missing and in a desperate attempt to search for his missing wife Shiva reaches out to Yashwant, an extremely smart cop. What follows is a series of events that open layers to a mystery unimaginable by the characters. Will he find his wife or is she lost forever, witness the original thriller in cinemas on 26th May.

Watch the trailer of Auhaam here:

https://youtu.be/SSGHcvytssU

The film has been outstandingly directed with a solid and a gripping storyline as can be seen in the trailer. The trailer looks extremely promising, increasing the anticipation amongst the audience. From the screenplay, to the acting to the background music everything seems to fit in and be spot on.

Producer Richa Gupta proudly presents this new film to the audience with conviction and determination. Being a PhD in finance, a Kathak exponent, and an advisory member of cbfc delhi she left the finance field to follow her passion in the creative domain. With a National award in Kathak and an experience in producing musicals she has tried her hand in films this time.

The Richa Gupta Films production is releasing on 26th May 2023, the film will be distributed Pan India by UFO Moviez, music will be present on Zee Music Company. Are you as intrigued as us to know what this fresh film is all about?

